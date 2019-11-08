RENTON — Seahawks kicker Jason Myers said it’s the kind of thing that creeps up once or twice a year.

In pre-game warmups, he said, there are times he can feel that his kicking swing is just a little out of whack.

One of those times happened before Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, when he said he could tell that his kicking form “was not where I wanted it to be. Sometimes you can grind through it and sometimes it doesn’t fall.’’

And maybe as fate would have it, he wasn’t quite able to grind through it Sunday on a day when he got his first chance with the Sehawks to kick a game-winner, called on for a 40-yarder on the final play of regulation.

He’d earlier missed a 47-yarder and a point after, but making the game-winner would have put a nice, happy touch on the day.

Instead, the kick missed wide right, forcing the Seahawks to have to drive down the field on the first series of overtime to get the win.

“I kind of knew what was going on,’’ said Myers, who had missed his earlier field goal wide left and hit the PAT off the right upright. “And I was fixing it.’’

But, he said, that effort may have caused its own problems.

In an analogy many kickers make, Myers compared kicking to a golf swing and said that in the moment, thinking about how to fix his swing can almost make things worse.

“I think I got a little too technical trying to fix it and it just didn’t go the right way,’’ Myers said.

Myers said he watched the film — which he does after every game — and “came up with some simpler thoughts’’ on how to get his swing back on track, and is otherwise trying to move on.

“I stick to my routine good or bad, just put everything behind me, taking what you can from it good or bad and then just move forward,’’ he said.

Part of that routine includes talking to a sports psychologist he has used since he entered the NFL in 2015. He also has talked to Michael Gervais, a sports psychologist who works with the Seahawks.

He was also buoyed by the support of teammates and coach Pete Carroll. Carroll volunteered an adamant defense of Myers following the game saying “he’s our kicker’’ and noted that teammates had rallied to let Myers know in the locker room that they were still behind him.

“It was good to kind of hear that and get the feeling from it,’’ Myers said.

All three of his misses were towards the north, or open, end of the stadium that has sometimes proven tricky. Greg Zuerlein of the Rams missed a game-winning kick in the same direction earlier this year.

But Myers, who was 33-36 last year for the Jets and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, said that wasn’t the issue.

“I mean, it just happened to be that way,’’ he said. “There wasn’t too much wind. I kicked at MetLife last year and there’s a lot of swirls there, too. There’s a lot of stadiums that are like that. … you have to take what happened as what happened and don’t try and change everything. There’s no reason for that. Just kind of watch the film and came up with a good gameplan and just kind of keep working.’’

Willson plans to put pads on ribs and play Monday

Luke Willson isn’t exactly sure how his injury occurred — or even exactly what it is.

All he knows is that after catching a pass to convert a third down in the first half Sunday, his ribs suddenly hurt (there was some thought he fell on the ball but he said he doesn’t think that was it).

He came out for a while, but at halftime had the ribs treated and wrapped up and continued to play in the second half (though he was limited to 17 snaps overall) an effort that Carroll on Monday labeled “enormously courageous.’’

To Willson, it was just being a good teammate.

“It was a little difficult to breathe, but you know we are kind of low on tight ends,’’ he said.

In fact, Seattle has just two at the moment – Willson and Jacob Hollister — though Ed Dickson could come off injured reserve this week.

Willson plans to be available again this week, saying the ribs have improved and now feel “above average.’’

Advertising

Willson said he was told one of his ribs may be fractured. But he said he isn’t planning to find out.

“We didn’t even get an MRI,’’ he said. “They said ‘you want to get an MRI?’ I said ‘for what?’’’

Willson was putting a pad on the ribs as he said it, ready to head out to practice, saying he’ll be ready Monday for whatever the team needs.

Russell Wilson on throwing at Sherman: ‘I know not to go over there too much’

If it’s been portrayed that Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman have had a sometimes strained relationship, Wilson didn’t let on when he met the media Friday.

“Sherm looks like classic Sherm,’’ Wilson said. “.Just a ballhawk, a guy that can make a lot of plays. He’s smart as can be. Always going up against him is a tough challenge.”

While with the Seahawks, opposing quarterbacks inevitably looked to throw to the whoever was on the other side of Sherman — most memorably in 2014 when Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers did not throw a single pass his way.

Advertising

Wilson has faced Sherman twice now and has said of Sherman, and other cornerbacks, that he “has no fear’’ and won’t purposely avoid anyone. Last year, he threw what were generally considered as at least three passes Sherman’s way including a touchdown to Jaron Brown in a 43-16 win in Seattle.

But Friday, Wilson said he knows he needs to be cognizant of where Sherman is.

“I know not to go over there too much,” Wilson said. “He’s as good as it gets over there. Got a lot of respect for Sherman and how he plays the game. He really understands things and sees things well. You’ve got to be really smart when you go over there.”

Clowney again out, Gordon again limited

Only two players sat out practice — LT Duane Brown (biceps/knee) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (toe/knee). Brown has been playing though those issues but Clowney’s toe is a new injury and it’s unclear if it’s something that could hold him out Monday against the 49ers

Eight players were listed as limited, again including receiver Josh Gordon, listed with an ankle issue.

But offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer indicated the ankle isn’t a serious issue saying after practice that Gordon is “moving around good.”

Center Joey Hunt, out Thursday with a hip, was upgraded to limited Friday. But new on the list of limited players included receiver Tyler Lockett (hip) and offensive linemen D.J. Fluker (shoulder) and Phil Haynes (ankle).

Among the full participants was safety Quandre Diggs, who appears set to make his Seattle debut Monday.