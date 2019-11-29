RENTON — Jadeveon Clowney’s performance against the 49ers on Nov. 11 — which included five quarterback hits, a sack, returning a fumble for a touchdown and generally just manhandling the San Francisco offensive line — was among the most impressive in Seahawks history.

And to hear Clowney tell it, by the end of the game he was basically working with just one healthy leg.

Clowney missed last Sunday’s win over the Eagles with what the team is calling a core muscle injury, that it also characterized last week as a hip injury. Clowney spent last Friday being examined in Philadelphia by noted sports hernia specialist Dr. William Meyers and received treatment that resulted in him not being able to play against the Eagles.

Clowney said the issue arose gradually during the win over the 49ers.

“I don’t think it was one play that I could remember,” Clowney said before practice Friday. “Just think it was overall just going through the whole game and by the end of the game my leg was hard for me to lift it up. … I knew something was wrong after the game. I just told them I was going to finish this game and see what happens after I was done.”

So to the most urgent question of the moment — will Clowney play Monday night against the Vikings?

Clowney said he hoped to but also said he was taking it one day at a time and offered no guarantees.

“You know I ain’t too worried about it,” he said. “I’m feeling better today, worry about tomorrow when it gets here. I live for the day.”

Clowney, though, grabbed a helmet as the interview ended and headed to practice saying he was hoping to do enough to show that he’ll he ready to go Monday.

“I’m feeling better,” he said. “Getting ready to go today, see how it goes today, get to run around, move around.”

One obvious question is why Clowney didn’t have the injury treated immediately after the 49ers game instead of waiting until after the bye to have it examined and treated in Philadelphia.

Clowney says the answer is that he just didn’t think initially that it was overly serious.

“I didn’t think it was that bad until I didn’t heal over the bye,” he said. “Then came in Monday and they said I needed to get a second opinion.”

For now, Clowney doesn’t have to have surgery. But he didn’t rule out that he might need it eventually.

“Not at this moment I don’t,” he said of surgery. “Which is a good thing.”

That could mean Clowney will have to have surgery after the season, which could have implications on his future — he can be an unrestricted free agent following the season. But sports hernia surgery has proven to be pretty routine and reliable — Marshawn Lynch had it after week 10 of the 2015 season and returned in time for a playoff game two months later.

Clowney, though, said despite the treatment he received in Philadelphia that the injury is one that he will have to manage the rest of the season.

“Yeah, they know that,” Clowney said of the Seahawks. “It’s something we know about. Got to finish this season strong.”

Clowney has a history of playing well when the lights are the brightest, as they were at San Francisco and as they will be again against the Vikings.

And asked if he hopes the big-game adrenaline can carry him through, he smiled.

“That’s what I’m counting on on Monday night, that adrenaline gets pumping,’’ he said. “Gametime, come through in the clutch, put on a great performance. That’s what I’m hoping for, another big one. I’m looking forward to that.’’