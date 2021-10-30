The answer of who will be the backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars arrived on Saturday as the Seahawks did not sign Jake Luton to the 53-man roster.

That means former Lake Stevens and Washington QB Jacob Eason will be the backup to Geno Smith on Sunday.

Luton has been the backup to Smith the last two weeks after being elevated off the practice squad. But players can be elevated off the practice squad only twice each year, so Luton had to be signed to the 53 to play again.

Eason was claimed off waivers last week from the Colts, meaning he is on the 53 as the only other active QB behind Smith with Russell Wilson on injured reserve. Wilson is eligible to come off IR before the Seahawks’ next game against the Packers on Nov. 14.

The Seahawks had an easy way to get Eason on the roster with the team expected to soon put defensive back Marquise Blair on injured reserve. Blair is out for the season after suffering a fractured kneecap Monday against the Saints and having surgery this week.

But they did not make a move with Blair on Saturday, leaving him on the roster for now.

Advertising

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Friday praised the way Eason has picked up the offense since being claimed on Oct. 20.

“He’s doing really well,” Carroll said. “He’s been really booking. (Quarterbacks coach) Austin Davis has been just hammering him to get him caught up so that he can have a chance to be in the decision making there (for the backup QB job). He got a lot of work this week, we got to see him a lot. So he’s making a lot of progress quickly.”

Eason has played in only one NFL game, getting five snaps with the Colts in the second game of this season against the Rams, completing 2 of 5 passes for 25 yards and throwing an interception.

Eason was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 after playing in 2019 at UW. But he was waived when the Colts kept rookie Sam Ehlinger as their third QB behind Carson Wentz and Brett Hundley.

Metcalf, Everett fined by NFL

NFL Media reported Saturday that Seahawks DK Metcalf and Gerald Everett were fined for incidents in Monday night’s loss to the Saints.

Everett was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct on a play when he tossed the ball at a Saints player after making a first-down catch. Everett was flagged for a personal foul and the Seahawks were penalized 15 yards.

Advertising

The NFL has made taunting an emphasis this season and the Seahawks have received three penalties this year — most in the NFL — with two called on Metcalf earlier this season.

Metcalf was fined $6,949 and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. Metcalf did not receive a penalty in the game while Lattimore was flagged twice as the two had skirmishes throughout the Saints’ eventual 13-10 win.

LB Tanner Muse elevated off PS

The Seahawks also elevated linebacker Tanner Muse off the practice squad Saturday, and he is likely to play on special teams against the Jags.

Seattle needed some special teams help after the loss of Blair, a regular on many special teams.

Muse was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson but he did not play in any games as a rookie due to a foot injury and was released by the Raiders on Sept. 6. Sunday’s game will mark his NFL debut.