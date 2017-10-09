Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett finished the Rams' game despite suffering a foot injury late in the second quarter.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett played his usual 80-plus percent of the snaps in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams —- 60 of a possible 74 for 81 percent, to be exact.

But he did so painfully after suffering a foot injury in the second quarter that coach Pete Carroll on Monday defined as specifically impacting his plantar fascia, or the bottom of the foot.

“He was really sore today,” Carroll said. “But he was able to finish the game and did a fantastic job to help us down the stretch.”

Bennett is one of the Seahawks for whom the team’s bye week comes at a good time, with Carroll saying “he’s going to need these couple of weeks here” to recover.

Whether that will be enough is unclear, but Bennett has played with and through a number of injuries the last few seasons in missing only five games since returning to Seattle in 2013 — all the absences coming when he had knee surgery at the midway point last season.

Asked how Bennett was able to finish the game against the Rams, Carroll said “he just did. Treated him and all that and then he was able to come back out there and just kind of hang in there. He wanted to finish badly and he did it.”

Seattle was already playing the game without veteran defensive end Cliff Avril, who sat out for the first time since 2013 with a neck/spine injury suffered against the Colts that caused some numbing in his hands.

Carroll reiterated what he said last week about Avril that it remains unclear not only when he will return but whether he will be able to at any point this season or in the future.

Carroll said Avril will have some tests soon and that when the Seahawks come back from the bye next week.

“Well, we’ll see,” Carroll said. “He’s got some stuff coming up in a couple of weeks, some tests, I’m not sure if it’s two weeks or a week and a half or something like that, but pretty soon. I think when we get back, we’ll know more, and we’ll find out. Like I’ve said all along, we’re going to do everything we can to help him for the long haul and not rush any decisions or make any conclusions on the rush, and we don’t need to. He’s a bright guy, he has a family and all kinds of support and all of that, so we’ll make a really good decision on whatever it is, but we’ll have to wait and see though.”

CARROLL NOT WORRIED ABOUT RAMS’ FINAL DRIVE

After pulling out the win Sunday Seattle coaches and players spoke to the tenacity and resiliency they thought the defense displayed in holding a Rams’ team that entered the game leading the NFL in points per game at 35.5 scoreless for the final two-and-a-half quarters.

But the Rams were in position to pull out an improbable win after using two completions to move from their own 25 with 1:07 left to the Seattle 20 with 35 seconds remaining.

The Rams first got a 35-yard pass from Jared Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee to get into Seattle territory and then a 20-yard pass from Goff to Robert Woods to get to the 20.

But Carroll noted the Seahawks were in position to stop the first play, which Higbee caught when the ball sailed over Kam Chancellor, catching it in between Richard Sherman and a closing Earl Thomas.

The second play came when Woods simply got in front of Seattle rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin with the Seahawks willing to give up some yards, knowing the Rams needed a touchdown.

“We misjudged the ball on the first seam route,” Carroll said. “The other was just an in route, a one-on-one in route that they hit. But just kind of misjudged the play on the ball on the seam route. (Goff) made a great throw and so they made a play that gets them jumpstarted on the ball — we just misplayed it. We were there to make the play we just didn’t play the ball right.”

The misplay could have come back to cost Seattle had Goff and Cooper Kupp been able to hook up on a third-down pass in the end zone that just went off Kupp’s hands.

Carroll admitted that it took “some special plays and some good fortune” to hold the Rams to just 10 points.

But he also reiterated what he said after the game that the Seahawks made the Rams have to work for everything.

“We were able to keep them from being effective in the ways they had been effective,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how many times people hold them to 10 points. I think that was a pretty good output on the day.”

CARROLL SAYS DECISION TO STAND FOR ANTHEM ‘THOUGHTFUL’

Seattle’s entire team stood for the anthem on Sunday after nine players, including the entire defensive line, sat for the anthem the previous week, and after the team had stayed in the locker room against the Titans. Those standing including Michael Bennett, who had sat for the anthem for every game this season.

Defensive lineman Frank Clark said later the team stood to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre — a moment of silence was held prior to the game.

Carroll said he thought the team’s decision was “thought. I thought it was very thoughtful. I knew they were going to do something like that and I support our guys and encourage them to continue to do the right things. Our guys are working hard to make a difference and that was, I think, a statement that they were really hoping would, maybe would resonate with some.”

Here are some other personnel notes:

— Carroll said defensive end Dion Jordan, who could come off the Non-Football Injury list next week and return to practice, will likely need another week or two. “Not going to make it next week,” Carroll said. “He’s still a couple of weeks away from us.” Players on the NFI list can return to practice anytime between weeks 6-11 and can practice for up to three weeks before they must be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on Injured Reserve.

— Cornerback DeShawn Shead would also be eligible to come off the PUP list next week. But Carroll said Shead also will need a little more time. “He’s just a couple of weeks now,” Carroll said. “He’s been looking at this Giants game and the week after that. He’s got a couple of weeks before he can get back out but he’s in full push mode trying to get it done.”

— Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise, out the last two games with an ankle injury, should make it back for the game against the Giants.