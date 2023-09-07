RENTON — Seahawks assistant coach Clint Hurtt has found a new home as he enters his second season as the defensive coordinator — the press box.

Hurtt called the games last season from the sideline during his first year as DC after replacing Ken Norton Jr. He called three preseason games from the press box and said he will stay there.

“It has been a smooth transition so far,’’ he said.

Hurtt said the move was not a reaction to what happened on the field in 2022 when the Seahawks ranked 26th in total defense and 25th in yards allowed, saying it was something he ideally would have done last season.

He said that with the Seahawks having a number of new coaches on defense in 2022, he felt it would be best to be on the sidelines to be able to communicate easier with players during games. Hurtt was the defensive line coach since 2017 before taking over as DC.

“There’s a lot of emotions that go on on the sideline during the course of a game,’’ Hurtt said. “When I was down there, if there was anything that was going on I could calm everything down, because I’ve known the players for a long time and had a strong relationship with them.

“These guys (other assistants) now have been around the players enough to where they have that relationship, so I don’t have to kind of handle those things, so I can be upstairs and really worry and focus on the game.’’

Hurtt said he’s found that “it’s definitely a lot easier calling it from upstairs this year. At least it seemed that way going through the preseason, being able to see everything and just kind of operate from up there. I like it. It’s been good.’’

Cap update

The full details of the contract restructure for safety Jamal Adams have been revealed and show that the team converted $9.9 million in base salary for the 2023 season into a signing bonus.

That allows the team to spread out that cap hit over the remaining three years of the deal, and brought down Adams’ cap hit for this season from just over $18 million to $11.4 million by shifting $6.6 million into the future.

That increases his cap numbers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons by $3.3 million each year, to $26.9 and $27.9 million. The dead cap numbers for Adams’ the next two years are $20.8 million in 2024 and $10.4 million in 2025.

While there has been much speculation about Adams’ future with the team, the hefty dead cap number — and that the Seahawks would save just $6 million if he were cut before June 1 — might make it less likely he would be released.

The team could approach Adams about a new contract that could bring down his salary-cap hits.

According to OvertheCap.com, the Seahawks entered Thursday with $9.6 million in cap space.

While restructures always raise speculation about what the team might do with the increased cap space, they likely made this move mostly to create some breathing room to get through the season and have some flexibility to take advantage of possible additions later in the year.

Injury update

The Seahawks’ injury report for Thursday was similar to Wednesday with a couple of exceptions. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is expected to play Sunday after recovering from an ACL injury suffered on Jan. 1, got a rest day, while guard Damien Lewis sat out with a shoulder injury.

OLB Boye Mafe (illness) sat out as did two players who were also out Wednesday — Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring).

Linebacker Derick Hall (shoulder), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) and running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) were all listed as limited while everyone else was a full participant, including receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, linebacker Darrell Taylor and defensive end Mike Morris.

Hurtt said he couldn’t say yet if Witherspoon will play Sunday against the Rams. The team’s first pick in the 2023 draft taken fifth overall, Witherspoon returned to practice this week after missing all three preseason games with a hamstring injury.

“We’re just still continuing to evaluate and see where he’s going,’’ Hurtt said. “But he’s doing a really nice job.’’

Diggs, Smith relish being captains

The Seahawks named six captains earlier this week as voted by players. That list included quarterback Geno Smith for what he said was the first time he has been a captain since his college days at West Virginia (he was drafted into the NFL in 2013). Smith is sharing the honor with receiver Tyler Lockett, who was the sole offensive captain last year after Russell Wilson held the honor every year from 2013-21.

“It means a lot to be selected as a captain, to be honored by my teammates,’’ Smith said. “It means a lot. It’s something we all strive for, and I appreciate them voting me as captain.”

Safety Quandre Diggs was named a co-captain of the defense along with linebacker Bobby Wagner. Diggs and defensive lineman Al Woods shared it last year with Wagner in L.A., and Diggs said he anticipated that Wagner would likely again be named a captain.

“It’s always great to have that respect around the room,’’ Diggs said. “With Bobby, it’s dope. When you saw the ‘C’ in Seattle, it was him. For me being able to share that at this point in my career, this point in his career, and the relationship that we have, it’s dope. If he would’ve been captain by himself on defense, I would have been fine with it because he is the culture, he is Seattle. For me, it’s an honor and a privilege to have it that way.”