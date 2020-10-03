Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was fined a total of $13,044 for two unsportsmanlike plays in last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Hill was fined $6,522 for each play — a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and then twisting the leg of Chris Carson following a tackle. A source confirmed the fines to The Seattle Times.

There was no penalty called on the play on Carson, but Hill did get called for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Wilson.

Carson had to leave the game with a knee injury following the tackle and twisting by Hill with 3:14 left. But he did not suffer a significant injury, and while he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Miami, he practiced fully on Friday and coach Pete Carroll seemed optimistic he will be able to play.

The leg twist, or “Gator roll,” drew harsh criticism from Carroll and several Seahawks players afterward.

During his radio show Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll said, “I was really pissed about that one. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately.”

And Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright took to Twitter to say he felt Hill should be suspended, stating: “This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this.”

Wright tagged the NFL’s official Twitter page in his tweet, saying, “This needs to be addressed ASAP!!” and calling it “dirty, dumb, malicious” and something that “can end someone’s season!”

Safety Quandre Diggs later quote-tweeted Wright’s tweet and said Hill “should’ve been thrown out.”

In his Monday comments to media who cover the Cowboys, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy defended Hill, saying, “There is zero intent for injury there. I want to make that clear.”

Instead, McCarthy indicated Hill just didn’t finish the tackle properly, saying he was “just trying to wrap and roll” and adding “you just continue to work on the fundamentals” as the season progresses.

Hill is a second-year player out of Central Florida and was a second-round pick in 2019.

Seahawks elevate two off practice squad

Adding depth to an injury-depleted secondary, the Seahawks on Saturday elevated safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Gavin Heslop off the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Miami.

Randall, a first-round pick of the Packers in 2015, was signed to the practice squad this week, and Carroll said he showed enough to be able to help if needed. Seattle will be without strong safety Jamal Adams, who was ruled out with a groin injury, and also could be without his backup Lano Hill, who is dealing with a back issue. That means Ryan Neal is likely to get the start at strong safety alongside Diggs at free safety.

The only other player listed as a safety on the roster is Ugo Amadi, who is being used as the nickel cornerback.

Heslop is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stony Brook and adds depth at corner with starting right cornerback Quinton Dunbar ruled out with a knee injury and backup cornerback Neiko Thorpe questionable with a hip injury.

The additions of Randall and Heslop give Seattle 55 players on its roster for Sunday’s game. Seattle can declare 48 as active for the game as long as eight are offensive linemen.