After getting Carlos Hyde back on the field last week, the Seahawks welcomed the return of Chris Carson to the practice field Tuesday as the team’s running back position appears on track to get back to normal for the first time in a month.

Coach Pete Carroll said Carson was able to do “all the regular practice stuff’’ on Tuesday in what was his most significant work since suffering a mid-foot sprain against Arizona on Oct. 25, calling it “a good sign.’’

Carson has missed the last four games, during which time Seattle gave two starts at tailback to rookie DeeJay Dallas and one each to Alex Collins and Hyde.

Hyde (hamstring) also was injured in the first game against Arizona but returned for Thursday’s rematach, and had 79 yards on 14 carries to help key a 28-21 win.

With Carson returning, the Seahawks hope to have their top two backs again on the field for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia, something they have actually had only four times so far in 10 games, Hyde having earlier missed two other games due to a shoulder injury.

Carson remains Seattle’s leading rusher among running backs with 323 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry (Russell Wilson is the leading rusher among all players with 367 yards).

But it feels sadly fitting given the way Seattle’s running back position has gone the last few years that just as Carson returns to health, two other players are dealing with injuries.

Carroll said Bo Scarbrough, who was elevated off the practice squad and had 31 yards on six carries, needs surgery after tearing his hamstring late in the game. He was placed on Injured Reserve Monday, which means he has to be out at least three games, but surgery indicates he’ll be sidelined longterm.

Carroll also said Travis Homer has “something going on with his wrist’’ that may take some time to get healed.

Homer was inactive Thursday with Dallas filling the third down/two-minute role, instead, and Dallas appears likely to continue to serve in that capacity for the time being.

Collins also remains on the practice squad and the team can elevate him one more time as depth, if needed. But with Carson, Hyde and Dallas, the Seahawks should have a regular rotation for Monday ready to go.

What Seattle won’t have yet is Rashaad Penny, the team’s 2018 first-round pick.

Carroll said Tuesday that Penny will need at least one more week before he is ready to return to practice. Penny suffered an ACL injury last Dec. 8 at Los Angeles against the Rams.

Carroll said there’s “a really good chance’’ Penny will be able to return to practice next week.

For now, Penny remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Pocic, Griffin also return to practice, Shell’s status uncertain

Carroll also said that both center Ethan Pocic (concussion) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday.

Pocic has been out the last two games while Griffin has missed the last four.

But while Pocic should return to man the center spot Monday the Seahawks may be without right tackle Brandon Shell, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals,

Carroll said Shell was “still hobbling a little bit’’ Tuesday and that it will “be a close call’’ to be able to play against the Eagles.

Cedric Ogbuehi filled in for Shell at right tackle for the final 11 snaps against Arizona and could get the call there again against the Eagles.

Parkinson will be called on to help replace Olsen

The Seahawks on Monday also placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on Injured Reserve with a plantar fascia injury.

But Carroll said the team remains hopeful he can return at some point this season, saying on Tuesday the hope is it’s a 4-6-week injury. Olsen suffered a similar injury to his right foot two years ago — this year’s injury is to his left foot.

“He’s been through this before, he knows what he’s into and all that so he’ll know the most as it gets going,’’ Carroll said. “He’s still pretty sore.’’

Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will take on even more of the tight end duties with Olsen out. But Carroll said rookie Colby Parkinson will also now be active on gamedays. The fourth-round pick from Stanford has played in just one game this season — the final three kneeldown snaps against the 49ers — after missing the first six weeks after breaking a bone in his foot in offseason conditioning.

“Colby is going right into the rotation,’’ Carroll said. “We’re going to just throw him in there to make sure that everybody’s fresh and all that. He’s gonna just play. So, I’m not gonna hesitate.’’’

Notes

— Carroll said rookie Stephen Sullivan had surgery on his hip — he called it an “athletic hernia thing’’ — and will be out for the rest of the year. Sullivan was placed on IR on Monday off the practice squad. Sullivan, a seventh-round pick out of LSU as a tight end, memorably was switched to defensive end earlier this year and played 22 snaps against the 49ers. But Carroll said Sullivan will go back to offense next year. “We’ll get him fixed up and he’ll have a great offseason hopefully for us,’’ Carroll said.

— Carroll had said last week the hope was rookie second-round pick Darrell Taylor would be able to begin practice this week. He has yet to practice while rehabbing from surgery to have a titanium rod placed in his leg to repair a stress fracture. But Taylor did not practice Tuesday with Carroll saying the team is waiting on one more doctor’s report before he can get cleared.

— Carroll said it’s unclear if defensive tackle Bryan Mone will make it back this season from an ankle injury suffered against Buffalo. The Seahawks on Monday signed veteran Damon “Snacks’’ Harrison to the 53-player roster off the practice squad to take Mone’s spot for as long as he is out after Harrison played the last two games as a practice squad elevation.

— The Seahawks got a visit Tuesday from 2019 fourth-round pick Gary Jennings, according to the NFL transactions wire. Seattle has two openings on its 16-player practice squad after placing both Scarbrough and Sullivan on IR and Jennings could be a candidate for one of those spots.