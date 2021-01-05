The big personnel question hovering over the Seahawks this week as they prepare for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Rams — will star strong safety Jamal Adams play? — may go without a definitive answer until shortly before kickoff.

During his Zoom session with media Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll repeated what he’d said earlier about Adams, who injured his left shoulder against the 49ers — that “we’ll have to wait and see.’’

“Well, he’s going to work through the week and see what he can get done and see if he’s okay,’’ Carroll said before practice. “We’ll have to wait all the way up until game day to figure that out.’’

Adams was injured early in the fourth quarter and then returned for two plays later in the game, which would seem to indicate the injury wasn’t overly severe.

Asked if he was any more or less positive about Adams playing now than he was earlier, Carroll said: “Well, just judging from my general outlook, I’m positive. More positive than not.’’

And obviously, possibly at least partly at work here is that teams get even more tight-lipped about the status of injured players once the playoffs roll around.

Carroll offered no details on the specifics of the injury but said the team will prepare backup Ryan Neal to step in for Adams again, if needed. Neal started three games earlier this season when Adams was out and stepped in for him late in Sunday’s 26-23 win over the 49ers.

“We have a lot of confidence in Ryan because of the way he played and what he does,’’ Carroll said. :… In the position he’s playing and the makeup of that spot, when he comes off the bench to play for Jamal, you saw us last week, he came in and he was pressuring right off the bat because that’s what we think of him. We think of him in the same mold. He’ll be ready to go if we need him, and we’ll be happy to play him.’’

Carroll also said there may be a better chance now than it may have appeared a day or two ago that defensive tackle Jarran Reed will play after he suffered a strained oblique against the 49ers.

“We’re going to be real careful with him during the week and see how he goes day-to-day,’’ Carroll said of Reed, who finished with 6.5 sacks. “He’s much better than he was on the weekend, so there’s cause for optimism there.’’

Brandon Shell officially off COVID-19 list

The Seahawks on Tuesday officially activated right tackle Brandon Shell off of the Reserve/-COVID 19 list, meaning he can immediately practice. Shell went on the list Friday after it was determined he’d had close contact with someone outside of the organization who had tested positive. Safety Damarious Randall also went on the list due to a close contact but has not yet been activated.

Shell has also been dealing with a sprained ankle that had kept him out of four of the previous five games. But Carroll said that is now healed and Shell will go back into the starting lineup.

“Exercising all the caution, we looked after Brandon, and he had no — really he never did catch the virus and all that,’’ Carroll said. “He bounces right back, comes to us, and we’re really happy about that. Just coming back to make sure that his ankle is as good as it can be, this week would have helped him to get one more, so he looks great, should be full speed and ready, and we love having him back out there.’’

Carroll also said Mike Iupati will return to play the left guard spot, meaning Seattle’s regular starting offensive line will be intact to start the game for only the sixth time this year.

“Both those guys have been solid performers for us,’’ Carroll said. “They have the most experience over the guys that have been playing. That should help the guys next to them. Both those guys are starters for a reason, so we’re happy to have them back. Looks great to see those guys in the huddle.’’

Darrell Taylor returns to practice

The Seahawks on Tuesday officially listed rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor as returning to practice after he has spent all season on the Non-Football Injury list after having surgery last winter to repair a stress fracture suffered during the 2019 season at Tennessee.

That means that Taylor — who was taken in the second round — can now practice for up to three weeks before the team has to make a decision to put him on the roster or back on Injured Reserve.

That Taylor has not stepped on the field in any capacity until Tuesday may mean it’s not too realistic that he could play Saturday. But at the least, the Seahawks will get a good gauge of where Taylor is in his recovery, and Taylor will at least get some practice time during what has so far been a lost rookie season.

Nothing new on Josh Gordon

Receiver Josh Gordon remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means he cannot practice but can attend meetings and work out. With the Tuesday practice being like the team’s usual Wednesday with the schedule moved up due to the Saturday afternoon game, he logically would have been taken off the list by now if he were going to be able to play this weekend.

Gordon reverted to the list two weeks ago when the NFL told both Gordon and the team that he had not satisfied the terms of his conditional reinstatement to be eligible to practice and play.

Carroll said only the team knew nothing new on Gordon.

“I have nothing to report,’’ Carroll said. “We’ve heard nothing from the league about him being available.’’

Carlos Hyde back and ‘ready to go’

Hyde, the backup running back to Chris Carson, did not play against the 49ers after dealing with an illness that held him out of practice all week.

But Carroll said Hyde is recovered and will be available against the Rams.

“He’s ready to go,’’ Carroll said. “Fresh legs. He’s cranking and ready.’’

That gives Seattle a full complement of running backs heading into the game with Carson, Hyde and Rashaad Penny.

Alex Collins was elevated off the practice squad last week as a COVID-19 replacement and scored a touchdown late in the game when Penny was sidelined with cramps.

But unless Seattle has another COVID-19 replacement it has to make, then Collins would not be eligible to be elevated this week.