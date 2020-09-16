RENTON — Seattle’s defensive numbers Sunday at Atlanta hardly indicated a team that has turned the corner from last year’s struggles.

The Seahawks gave up 506 yards, which ranks 31st in the NFL after one week, and 7.8 yards per play, which ranks 27th.

But a healthy chunk of the yards came late in Seattle’s 38-23 win over the Falcons.

And to Seattle coach Pete Carroll, it was how the Seahawks played that he felt made the louder statement, especially middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and strong safety Jamal Adams patrolling the middle of the field.

“I thought Bobby played his best game pass defense-wise that he’s ever played,” Carroll said. “Active, and on point with the breaks he was making. He impacted our play quite a bit. You couldn’t miss the play by Jamal running and hitting. I thought Q Diggs (safety Quandre Diggs), too, had some good top-off and some nice plays, too. As well as the rest of the guys. (Lano) Hill, Marquise (Blair). Having all the speed on the field, we’re faster than we’ve been. It shows up in our pursuit.”

What also caught Carroll’s eye is the attitude the team carries on the field.

Advertising

“The nature of these guys, they’re going for it,” Carroll said. “I love it. I love the way we were able to show first time out how we want to play.

“There’s a lot of improvement to be had, but I’m glad that the message was clear, that we’re coming to knock the hell out of you when you play us. That was fun.”

Carroll says he’s on five-year plan

Carroll turned 69 on Tuesday and has two years remaining on the contract extension he signed at the end of the 2018 season.

But as he said on the day he signed that deal, Carroll reiterated Wednesday he’s not looking at any specific end point to his career.

During a Zoom call with reporters who cover the Patriots on Wednesday, Carroll was asked who would retire first — him or Bill Belichick, who succeeded him as coach of the Patriots in 2000.

“I don’t know, ask him,” Carroll said. “I’m feeling great, and I’m kind of on a five- year plan. Five years from now I’ll figure out and I’ll reassess, I actually owe that to (author) David Brooks. He taught me that awhile back in something he wrote — why are you looking year to year, why don’t you just plan it out over a five-year period? It was five years last year, five years this year, we’ll figure it out when the time comes.”

Advertising

Asked if that means it’s five years every year, Carroll said: “There you go. Kind of a rollover approach.”

Injury questions

The Seahawks listed just four players on their injury report Wednesday. But one, left tackle Duane Brown, got an expected rest day (in fact, it was referred to as “resting vet” on the report).

Defensive end Rasheem Green (neck) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral muscle also were each out, while receiver Phillip Dorsett II (foot) was listed as limited.

The Seahawks previously said Green, a third-year player out of USC who is sharing time at one defensive end spot with L.J. Collier, suffered a shoulder injury in Atlanta (he came back to finish the game).

Now it’s listed as a neck injury, which seems potentially more ominous. Carroll said before practice that “he got some tests done today” and that it will be until the end of the week to know his status.

Ogbuehi also sat out last week with an injury he suffered in the team’s final mock game.

Advertising

Dorsett sat out against Atlanta but the team is hopeful he can make his Seahawks debut against the team he played for the last two seasons.

Carroll thought Schneider scouting report ‘was fun’

To celebrate Carroll’s birthday, the Seahawks produced a mock scouting report of Carroll as a player from general manager John Schneider.

The team dug up some film of Carroll playing safety in a game for the University of Pacific at Idaho in 1972, a game Carroll’s team won 22-7.

After Carroll celebrated a fumble recovery by Pacific by jumping around, Schneider noted Carroll’s “raw enthusiasm.”

Another clip showed Carroll arguing with an official after a penalty, Schneider responding “some things have never changed I guess.”

What did Carroll think of it?

“I thought he was really kind for the most part,” Carroll said with a smile. “They put a couple plays that I would have edited out in there. There’s only a couple after all the film that they had to dig in to get those clips I would regret showing the rest of the world. He showed both of them. I thought it was fun. I liked it. I thought he made a good assessment that even back then I was pretty vocal with their officials.”

Sponsored

Wilson named NFC offensive player of week

Russell Wilson was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his performance against Atlanta. It’s the 10th time he has won the award.

Wilson was 31 of 35 for 322 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing three times for 29 yards.

In the process, Wilson went over 4,000 yards rushing for his career and joined Steve Young as only the second player in NFL history with more than 30,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.