RENTON — The last few days marked an achievement as significant as anything else the Seahawks will do this season, coach Pete Carroll said, as the team did not record any positive tests for COVID-19 in the wake of the trip to Atlanta.

“It’s really a big deal,” Carroll said. “… a major accomplishment.”

Results were similar around the league and indicate that so far, what teams and the league is doing is working and that chances remain high for playing a full season.

Carroll called navigating a road trip successfully “stage two” of three stages of showing that the protocols of the team and the league are working.

Stage one was getting through training camp, which the team did with zero negative tests (receiver John Ursua had a false positive).

Stage three comes this weekend with a home game, which can present its own challenges with Carroll saying it “adds some new transitions of where we’re coming and going and all that.”

But so far, so good for the Seahawks.

Carroll admitted to being “a little bit surprised” that Seattle has had no positive tests and that there have been few throughout the league, part due to seeing some of the issues that Major League Baseball has had and that “you’ve got to get through the first couple of weeks and figure out the process.”

The NFL reported this week that since training camp began in earnest on Aug. 12 that seven players and 24 other personnel have tested positive.

Carroll thinks a major reason is that the league has tested every day, something that is expected to continue for the entire season (other than on gamedays).

“It does show you that the focus of testing every day has really brought out attention to the details that it takes to pull this off,” Carroll said. “I think that’s a big part of it.”

Green, Ogbuehi doubtful, Dorsett questionable for Patriots

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s game with a pretty slight injury list — just three players were given a designation and none declared out.

Two were listed as doubtful — defensive end Rasheem Green (neck) and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi (pec muscle) — while receiver Phillip Dorsett II is questionable with a foot issue. None of the three practiced Friday.

Carroll clarified that Green suffered a stinger against Atlanta (his injury was originally listed as a shoulder). Ogbuehi suffered his injury in a mock game in training camp.

If Green can’t play then the Seahawks will almost certainly have rookie Alton Robinson active to add depth at end behind L.J. Collier.

With Jamarco Jones recovered from a flu bug that held him out last week, the Seahawks have depth at tackle if Ogbuehi is still out.

The Seahawks have been holding out hope that Dorsett will be able to make his debut against what is the team he played for the last three seasons. But when asked Dorsett’s chances of playing Carroll simply noted he’s listed as questionable.

Duane Brown (knee) also sat out and Will Dissly (Achilles) was limited, but neither was listed on the status report indicating they were just being rested.

Seahawks get back outside as air begins to clear

Rain indeed fell at the VMAC Friday — a little bit, anyway

But this was one time it was heartily welcomed as it helped clear up the air in the Seattle area and allowed for the Seahawks to go outside to practice for the first time this week.

The air quality is forecasted to continue to improve enough the next two days that there doesn’t appear any doubt the game will be played.

“It didn’t quite rain as much as we thought it might at practice so we made it through pretty well, but it should come down pretty good, maybe help us all out,” Carroll said. “So, thankful for that.”

No ETA on Darrell Taylor, but Rashaad Penny appears ahead of schedule

Carroll had good news, and potentially ominous news about two players — running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end Darrell Taylor — who remain sidelined but by league rules could return to practice after week six.

Taylor is on the Non-Football Injury list as he continues to recover after having a rod placed in his leg in January after playing last season at Tennessee with a stress fracture.

Seattle drafted Taylor with the 48th pick after making a trade with the Jets to move up 11 spots. At the time of the draft the Seahawks said they felt comfortable with Taylor’s health because they were able to get him to their facility and give him a physical before COVID-19 travel bans hit.

But Taylor has done nothing yet and Carroll said he had no real ETA on when he might (by being on NFI he has to sit out at least six weeks before he can practice).

“It’s been a tough return,” Carroll said of Taylor. “I don’t know when that time is going to come.” Carroll said Taylor was able to do some significant running this week “so we’ll see how he handles all of that.”

Carroll acknowledged that the team did not anticipate Taylor would be out this long (he indicated there has been no specific setback).

“We thought we had what we needed to know at the time,” Carroll said. “… I think we felt like he had a chance to be back sooner than what this is now.

“We’re just going to have to wait it out and get him back when we can get him.”

Penny is on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues recovery from an ACL injury last December.

Penny likewise can’t return to practice until after six weeks.

But Carroll indicated he may have a chance to get to playing status pretty quickly after that.

“Rashaad is doing a really good job,” Carroll said. “He’s really trim and looking good. I would think that he’s ahead of schedule for, you know, maybe what they could have predicted, maybe middle of the season or something like that. I think he’s gonna push sooner than that.”