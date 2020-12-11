The Seahawks will get back one starter for Sunday’s game against the winless Jets — right tackle Brandon Shell, who had a full week of practice after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and is set to return against his former team.

But the status of another — Carlos Dunlap — remains uncertain as the team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury with coach Pete Carroll saying he will be a gametime decision.

And Seattle won’t get back another — cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar returned to practice this week after being on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, but Carroll said he will not play this week.

The Seahawks have an open spot on their 53-player roster that they could have used to bring back Dunbar after placing cornerback Tre Flowers on Injured Reserve last week. But that spot may stay open through the weekend now with Dunbar not ready.

That means another start at right cornerback for D.J. Reed alongside Shaquill Griffin on the left side.

Dunlap, who has helped revitalize Seattle’s defense since entering the lineup on Nov. 8 against the Bills, played 23 snaps Sunday against the Giants and Carroll said he came out of the game feeling good.

Dunlap did not practice all week — he was among six who sat out on Friday — though Carroll said that was also by design.

“We’re going to go all the way to game time on that one,’’ Carroll said. “We’re gonna work him out in pregame, make sure he’s okay, give him every day of rest to make sure that we’ve protected him as much as possible and hope that he can play. But we’ll determine that on game day.”

Shell, though, is set to return, which will allow Seattle go with its projected starting offensive line for the first time since the Miami game on Oct. 4.

“He had a full week of practice,’’ Carroll said. “He did really well. He’s ready to go and really no hesitation there.”

Seattle listed only one player as out — offensive lineman Jamarco Jones with a groin/pelvis injury suffered against the Giants.

Running back Travis Homer (knee) is doubtful.

Along with Dunlap, also listed as questionable were offensive linemen Phil Haynes (hip) and Cedric Ogbhuei (calf) and defensive back Ryan Neal (hip).

All six of the players given status designations sat out practice Friday while Shell was limited.

But everyone else was a full participant and considered healthy to play, including the running back duo of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

“Both Chris and Carlos are ready to go,’’ Carroll said. “They’re both cranking and ready.’’

Penny doing well but needs at least another week

Running back Rashaad Penny also returned to practice this week after spending all season on the Physically Unable to Perform list following a knee injury last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Penny can practice for two more weeks before the team will have to make a decision on placing him on the active roster or on IR.

Carroll indicated Penny will be on the roster soon, possibly as early as next week.

“Rashaad Penny looked great,’’ Carroll said. I mean, he looked great. He exceeded our expectations with his movement and his quickness and all of that. He’s really in good shape. I don’t know what that means for next week but he looked as healthy as anybody out there. So we’ll take it one shot at a time here but very, very positive initial return and I know he’s really jacked about it.”

Penny was the team’s first pick in the 2018 draft and the Seahawks are surely hoping he can be available for the game against the Rams Dec. 27 that figures to decide the NFC West.

Dunbar also can practice for two more weeks after officially returning to practice this week.

“Quinton’s not ready this week,’’ Carroll said. “He practiced all the three days but he’s not ready yet.’’

Jets thin at receiver and safety but Frank Gore may be able to play

The Jets, meanwhile, will be thin at the receiver position for Sunday’s game with two of their top four receivers listed as out or doubtful, and also will be without two safeties.

New York ruled out five players including receiver Denzel Mims (personal reasons), a second-round pick in the 2020 draft who has 19 receptions for 324 yards this season. Mims had to travel home to deal with a personal issue which means he has to go through the league’s COVID-19 protocol again before he can play.

The Jets also listed veteran receiver Jamison Crowder as doubtful with a calf injury, leaving the team shy of targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Crowder is the team’s leading receiver with 40 receptions for 503 yards.

Also ruled out for New York are safeties Ashtyn Davis (foot) and Bennett Jackson (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) and right guard Greg Van Roten (toe).

Van Roten, Jenkins and Davis are all starters.

The injuries to Davis and Jackson leave the Jets thin at safety, where New York is already without former Seahawk Bradley McDougald, who is on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Two other Jets are doubtful — veteran running back Frank Gore (concussion) and starting left guard Pat Elfein (shoulder/ankle).

Gore, though, took part in Friday’s practice, listed as a full participant, indicating he has a chance to play.

The 37-year-old is the third-leading rusher in NFL history with 15,870 yards and has 1,467 yards in 19 games against Seattle, all but one coming when he was a member of the 49ers. That includes two 200-yard games (212 in 2006 and 207 in 2009).