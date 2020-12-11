The Seahawks will get back one starter for Sunday’s home game against the winless New York Jets — right tackle Brandon Shell, who had a full week of practice after missing two games because of an ankle injury.

But the status of another starter — defensive end Carlos Dunlap — remains uncertain, as the team listed him as questionable for the game because of a foot injury. Coach Pete Carroll said Dunlap will be a game-time decision.

The Seahawks won’t get back another starter — cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Dunbar returned to practice this week after being on injured reserve because of a knee injury, but Carroll said he will not play Sunday.

That means another start at right cornerback for D.J. Reed alongside Shaquill Griffin on the left side.

Dunlap, who has helped revitalize the Seahawks’ defense since entering the lineup Nov. 8 against the Bills, played 23 snaps Sunday against the Giants, and Carroll said he came out of the game feeling good.

Dunlap did not practice all week — he was among six who sat out Friday — though Carroll said that was by design.

“We’re going to go all the way to game time on that one,” Carroll said. “We’re gonna work him out in pregame, make sure he’s OK, give him every day of rest to make sure that we’ve protected him as much as possible and hope that he can play. But we’ll determine that on game day.”

Shell is set to return against his former team, which will allow the Seahawks go with their starting offensive line for the first time since the Miami game on Oct. 4.

“He had a full week of practice,” Carroll said. “He did really well. He’s ready to go, and really no hesitation there.”

The Seahawks listed only one player as out — offensive lineman Jamarco Jones because of a groin/pelvis injury suffered against the Giants.

Running back Travis Homer (knee) is doubtful.

Also listed as questionable were offensive linemen Phil Haynes (hip) and Cedric Ogbhuei (calf) and defensive back Ryan Neal (hip).

All six of the players given status designations sat out practice Friday, and Shell was limited.

But everyone else was a full participant and considered healthy, including the running-back duo of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

“Both Chris and Carlos are ready to go,” Carroll said. “They’re both cranking and ready.”

Penny doing well, needs time

Running back Rashaad Penny returned to practice this week after spending all season on the Physically Unable to Perform list following a knee injury last Dec. 8.

Penny can practice for two more weeks before the team must make a decision on whether to place him on the active roster or on injured reserve.

Carroll indicated that Penny will be on the roster soon, possibly next week.

“Rashaad Penny looked great,” Carroll said. “I mean, he looked great. He exceeded our expectations with his movement and his quickness and all of that. He’s really in good shape. I don’t know what that means for next week, but he looked as healthy as anybody out there. So we’ll take it one shot at a time here but very, very positive initial return, and I know he’s really jacked about it.”

Penny was the Seahawks’ first pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and they hope he can be available Dec. 27 against the Rams, a game that figures to decide the NFC West.

Dunbar also can practice for two more weeks after returning to practice this week.

“Quinton’s not ready this week,” Carroll said. “He practiced all the three days, but he’s not ready yet.”

Jets thin at receiver, and safety

The Jets will be thin at receiver for Sunday, with two of their top four receivers listed as out or doubtful. They also will be without two safeties.

New York ruled out five players, including receiver Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft who has 19 receptions for 324 yards this season. Mims had to travel home to deal with a personal issue, which means he has to go through the league’s COVID-19 protocol again before he can play.

The Jets also listed veteran receiver Jamison Crowder as questionable because of a calf injury, leaving the team shy of targets for quarterback Sam Darnold. Crowder is the team’s leading receiver with 40 receptions for 503 yards.

Also ruled out for New York are safeties Ashtyn Davis (foot) and Bennett Jackson (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) and right guard Greg Van Roten (toe).

Van Roten, Jenkins and Davis are starters.

New York already is without former Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald, who is on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Two other Jets are also questionable — veteran running back Frank Gore (concussion) and starting left guard Pat Elfein (shoulder/ankle).

Gore took part in Friday’s practice and was listed as a full participant, indicating he has a chance to play.