The Seahawks pulled starting right tackle Brandon Shell out of practice Friday after it was learned he had close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Pete Carroll told the media during a Zoom session Friday that Shell did not test positive and it was unclear if he would have to go on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shell was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday, and then added to the team’s injury report as questionable due to both an ankle injury and non-injury related reasons.

Shell has missed four of the last five games with a sprained ankle but had recovered well enough from that to return to play Sunday against the 49ers (he suited up against the Rams but did not play).

“He’s tested negative and all of that, but we’re just monitoring it to make sure he’s okay, so he wasn’t out (on the field) today,” Carroll said. “…. it’s a developing situation we’ve got to figure out. He’s tested clear but somebody that he’s worked with hasn’t. (Someone) outside of the program. So we’ve just got to make sure he’s okay. We don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you about that other than that,

The Seahawks have not had any players test positive but had to place defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the COVID-19 list due to a similar close contact situation. Mone was on Injured Reserve at the time with an ankle injury so it did not impact his playing status.

If Shell were to go on the list he would have to remain there for at least five days from when the player was last in contact with infected person.

If Shell can’t play Sunday against the 49ers then Cedric Ogbuehi would again start at right tackle as he has the past two weeks.

Tight end Greg Olsen to sit out Sunday

The Seahawks initially listed tight end Greg Olsen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. But Carroll said after practice the team will hold him out after he had “a little bit of a tweak” in his foot last week against the Rams. Olsen played 12 snaps against Los Angeles after returning from a plantar fascia injury suffered Nov. 19 against Arizona.

The 35-year-old Olsen had made what Carroll called a remarkable recovery to be able to play again so quickly, and Carroll said Friday the hope is that giving him a week off will assure he can play in the post-season.

“We’re going to keep out of this game, just make sure that he’s ready next week,” Carroll said. “Just a little flare up from last week, but he handled it well — practiced today and got through it and all that. But we just think it’s the best thing to do is to give another another weekend.”

That means Seattle will rely more heavily on Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister against the 49ers while rookie Colby Parkinson will also likely again be active (he was not).

The Seahawks also added some tight end depth this week by re-signing Luke Willson to the practice squad and he could be elevated if needed, as well.

The Seahawks also ruled out running back DeeJay Dallas and reserve cornerback Jayson Stanley while three others are questionable — guard Mike Iupati (neck), running back Carlos Hyde (illness) and safety Damarious Randall (foot).

Carroll confirmed Hyde is not dealing with a COVID-19 situation — he would have to go on the list if he were.

“He had flu-like symptoms and so he’s just been home,” Carroll said. “We’ve kept him away to we make sure, and he was just not quite feeling right enough today. We thought he would practice today, but we’re going to carry it until (Saturday). See what happens tomorrow.”

Dallas, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Miami. injured his ankle against Washington and also missed last week’s game against the Rams.

Stanley, injured his hamstring against the Rams. Stanley has played on defense only in the blowout of the Jets but has been a regular on special teams, playing in eight of the last nine games.

The 49ers ruled out seven players, including former Seahawk Richard Sherman, who is dealing with a calf issue and will have played just five games this season. Others ruled out were: WR Brandon Aiyuk, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Deebo Samuel, CB K’Waun Williams, DT Kevin Givens and LB Dre Greenlaw.

Carroll’s son, Brennan, takes job at University of Arizona

Brennan Carroll, one of Pete Carroll’s two sons who are on the Seahawks coaching staff, is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona.

Brennan Carroll, 41, has been with the Seahawks since 2015 serving as assistant offensive line coach from 2015-18 , then working as offensive scheme specialist and offensive line coach in 2019 before taking over the role of run game coordinator this year

Pete Carroll said Brennan Carroll will stay with the Seahawks trhough the post-season.

At Arizona he will be reunited with the school’s new head coach, Jedd Fisch. Fisch was the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks under Carroll in 2010, and then was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Miami in 2011-12 when Brennan Carroll was the tight ends coach and reruiting coordinator.

Carroll’s other son, Nate, has been with the Seahawks since 2011 in several roles, and has been receivers coach since 2018.

Carroll said he was “really grateful” he has been able to work with his sons for so long. “Glenna (Carroll’s wife) and I are both really grateful for having a chance to be that close, our family kind of intact for a while here, and we’ve cherished it and dreaded the time it was going to come (to an end), He’s had a couple chances at other times and we were able to keep them here, but this one is just right with the right guy with Jedd Fisch and all that and he’s really excited about it and we’re excited for him. But we’ve been very lucky to have this kind of connection that we’ve had and he’s done an incredibly good job for us, I’d love to have him here.”

Brennan Carroll also worked under his father at USC from 2002-09 as an offensive assistant, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. After a stint at the University of Miami from 2011-14 he rejoined his father in Seattle.

Notes

— Carroll said cornerback Tre Flowers will return to play Sunday. Flowers has been on IR with an ankle injury but returned to practice last week. Seattle has an opening on its 53-player roster so a move will not need to be made to get Flowers active for Sunday.

— The 49ers on Friday signed former UW kicker Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, It is expected he will be elevated to kick Sunday in place of regular Robbie Gould, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.