Following their mock game Saturday at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks had a day off from practice Sunday.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some news to catch up on. So, here a few Sunday notes:

Jackson out of hospital, back at team facility

While there was no official update on the status of defensive end Branden Jackson, who was left unconscious after a helmet-to-helmet hit with offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi during the fourth series of Saturday’s mock game, it was learned he was released from the hospital and was back at the team facility on Sunday. All players are going through daily COVID-19 testing.

Jackson took to Instagram Sunday morning indicating he’s on the road to recovery, writing: “Thankx for all the thoughts and prayer..I’m Good Preciate the love.”

ESPN reported that Jackson was wearing a neck brace as a precaution following his release from the hospital.

The Seahawks called off their mock game Saturday after Jackson’s injury, as there was a lengthy delay while he was placed on a backboard and then loaded into an ambulance.

At that point, coach Pete Carroll decided it was halftime and then called the rest of the game off after the team went through its halftime routine.

While the team ran only four series in the mock game, Carroll said the bigger benefit of the day was going through a gameday routine, which included all the usual pregame warmup periods. That’s something the Seahawks would usually get done via preseason games, which this year have been canceled.

“We had gotten enough done,” Carroll said. “We accomplished what we needed to accomplish coming to the stadium.”

Earl Thomas: Release, landing spots, legacy

The big news around the NFL Sunday came out of Baltimore, as the Ravens decided to release former Seahawk Earl Thomas following an altercation with a teammate in practice on Friday.

While the Seahawks have brought back a number of former players through the years — even ones such as Marshawn Lynch with whom a reunion seemed very unlikely — that isn’t going to happen with Thomas right now.

On top of all else that led to Thomas’ departure from Seattle (the “come get me” incident in Dallas and the middle finger levied at Pete Carroll in Arizona, to name two), the Seahawks are set at safety with Quandre Diggs at free safety and Jamal Adams at strong safety.

Each is under contract for two more years, and the Seahawks are likely to give Adams a new contract at some point after the 2020 season after trading two first-round picks to the New York Jets to get him, a deal that might make Adams the highest-paid safety in NFL history (that’s undoubtedly the hope of Adams, anyway).

Each is also four years younger than Thomas, who turned 31 in May.

Initial rumors had three teams at the top of the list for where Thomas might end up next — Houston, Dallas and the 49ers.

And yep, if he goes to San Francisco then half of the famed Legion of Boom secondary would be playing for Seattle’s fiercest rival, with Thomas potentially reuniting with cornerback Richard Sherman.

The 49ers play in Seattle on Nov. 1, a game for which it remains unclear whether fans will be allowed. The Seahawks announced last week there will be no fans for their first three home games through the end of October.

Those games include a Sept. 27 matchup against Dallas, which, if he signs with the Cowboys, would give Thomas another reunion with the Seahawks (after he played here last October with the Ravens).

There will undoubtedly be another Thomas return to CenturyLink someday, when at the least he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor after earning six Pro Bowl berths in nine years in Seattle, the fourth-most in team history behind only Walter Jones, Cortez Kennedy and Steve Largent.

Each of those three also had their numbers retired by Seattle. But each also played for no other teams (as is also the case with the only other Seahawk to have his number retired, safety Kenny Easley).

Could the team break that precedent for Thomas? We’ll find out someday.

As Thomas’ Baltimore career ends in stunning fashion, it’s also worth remembering Seattle was not left empty-handed after his departure.

Seattle got a third-round compensatory pick when Thomas signed a four-year deal worth up to $55 million with the Ravens.

Seattle used that pick (No. 101 overall) to make a trade with the Jets to move up from No. 59 to 48 and take defensive end Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee.

Rookie DeeJay Dallas continues to impress

While the truncated mock game didn’t leave a lot of plays for younger players, one rookie Carroll said afterward he continues to be impressed with is fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, a rookie running back out of Miami.

Dallas has gotten a lot of work in practice the past week with Chris Carson back in the Atlanta area attending a funeral and Rashaad Penny on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

That has left Dallas sharing time with fellow Miami product Travis Homer as a backup to Carlos Hyde.

Given that Penny is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, Dallas seems like a lock to make the roster at this point giving Seattle four tailbacks with Carson, Hyde and Homer.

Dallas was used initially by Miami as a receiver before moving to running back. He also played quarterback at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. That background appears to have given him the ability to pick up the nuances in Seattle’s passing game quickly, which could help him get on the field in the two-minute/third-down offense package.

“He’s done a really nice job,” Carroll said Saturday. “He’s a real natural athlete. He’s played quarterback in his background, he’s been a receiver. At the running back spot, he brings some talent and background running routes and getting out of the backfield and feeling really comfortable in situations getting down the field and catching and all. So he’s done a nice job for us to kind of establish that we can count on him already, he has those talents. He’s right in it. He’s getting involved in special teams, that’s going to be a big factor for him. But I’m surprised that it’s been so clear that he fits in in the throwing game. Not that he hasn’t run the ball well, he’s done fine there, too. But he’s probably ahead of where we would have expected him in the throwing game.”