The Seahawks on Sunday were linked to two more names in their search for an offensive coordinator — Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and Rams’ pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron. They also learned that tight end Greg Olsen is officially retiring to become an analyst for FOX Sports.

Here are details on each.

OC search ongoing

The Seahawks are now 12 days into their search for a new offensive coordinator with no end in sight, evidence of the team’s reported quest to “cast a wide net” to fine a replacement for Brian Schottenheimer.

That Seattle has interest in both Dorsey and Waldron was reported Sunday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter stated the Seahawks have already talked with Waldron, as well as New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi (whose name was reported on Friday) and now want to interview Dorsey, who was busy Sunday with the Bills in the AFC title game.

That brings to six the number of coaches reported to be on Seattle’s list to interview, or to have already spoken with the Seahawks.

Others are former NFL head coaches Anthony Lynn (Chargers), Doug Pederson (Eagles) and Adam Gase (Jets) along with Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson.

However, Pederson has been reported to be leaning toward taking the 2021 season off (he is under contract through 2022) and not working as an assistant while Lynn on Saturday was named as the new offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

Dorsey played quarterback at the University of Miami — he was the Hurricanes’ quarterback when they lost to UW at Husky Stadium in 2000 — and then spent six years playing int the NFL and another in the Canadian Football League.

He was the QB coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17 and has been with the Bills the last two years, at each stop working with mobile quarterbacks — Cam Newton and Josh Allen.

Newton earned MVP honors in 2015 when the Panthers went 15-1 and advanced to the Super Bowl while Allen had a breakthrough season in 2020, which has helped elevate Dorsey’s reputation quickly in the coaching ranks.

Waldron, a native of Portland, has been with the Rams the past four years working under coach Sean McVay, and the last three as passing-game coordinator.

He also spent the 2008 and 2009 seasons with the Patriots as offensive quality control coach and tight ends coach and in 2016 was tight ends coach for the Washington Football Team.

Olsen announces retirement

Olsen, who played in 11 games for Seattle last year with nine starts, made official on Sunday what had been expected — that he is retiring.

Olsen made the announcement during the FOX Sports pre-game show prior to the NFC Championship game while also announcing he is now officially joining FOX as an analyst. It had already been announced that Olsen would join FOX upon his retirement.

Olsen signed with Seattle last February to a one-year deal worth $6.9 million.

But a plantar fascia injury suffered on Nov. 19 against Arizona helped derail his season as he missed five games before returning to make brief appearances in the win over the Rams that clinched the NFC West title and then the playoff game loss at home to the Rams.

Olsen finished his one year in Seattle with 24 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.

The likely Hall of Famer played the first four years of his career with the Bears and then nine with the Panthers and finished ranked fifth all-time among NFL tight ends in receiving yards with 8,683 and receptions with 742, while his 60 touchdowns are eighth.

Coach Pete Carroll had said after the season he would talk to Olsen about his plans.

Seattle will now have to do a little bit of work to replenish its tight end corps.

Seattle has Will Dissly under contract for one more year and Colby Parkinson, a fourth-round pick last year, is under contract for three more years.

But Jacob Hollister is now a free agent, as is Luke Willson.

Also this week, 2020 seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan became a free agent when he was not signed to a futures deal off of the practice squad. It was reported Friday he had visited with the Carolina Panthers.

Sullivan played defensive end in one game for Seattle last year before going on IR with a hip injury. But Carroll said the plan was for him to return to playing tight end.