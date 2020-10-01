RENTON — After winning NFC offensive player of the week honors twice in September, it only made sense that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would win offensive player of the month honors after throwing for 14 touchdown passes — the most for any player in the first three games of an NFL season.

While Wilson has won 11 player of the week honors, he had never won a player of the month award.

It’s the 20th time a Seahawks player has won a player of the month award, and first since running back Chris Carson in December of 2018.

The last Seattle quarterback to win the award was Matt Hasselbeck in December 2004.

Adams expresses doubt he’ll play

Seattle safety Jamal Adams sat out practice Wednesday with a groin injury and coach Pete Carroll had already expressed doubt be will play against Miami on Sunday.

In a comment during his regular appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s “17 Weeks” podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora on Tuesday, Adams further threw doubt on whether he will play this week.

In a comment distributed by SiriusXM on Thursday, Adams is quoted as saying: “Not too for sure on this week due to a nagging little injury that I came up with. But it’s part of the game, man. I was really down about [Monday] and obviously with the new trade going on I wanted everything to go perfect. But it’s a bump in the road. I’ll be back soon. Next time I do hit the field it’s going to be on and rocking.”

Dolphins secondary getting healthier

Miami’s secondary appears to be getting healthier as the week progresses.

In its official injury report for Thursday, Miami upgraded cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) from out on Wednesday to limited on Thursday while cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) went from limited to full.

If healthy, Howard and Jones are the team’s starting corners on the right and left side, respecitively.

However, Miami still listed backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as out with an illness. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft he has yet to play while backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick