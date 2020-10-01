RENTON — The makeup of Seattle’s secondary for Sunday’s game at Miami appeared no clearer on Thursday than it did the day before, with four veterans sitting out and another listed as limited.

That group includes three starters — strong safety Jamal Adams (out, groin), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (out, knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (limited, shoulder).

Of the three, Adams remains the most doubtful to play.

In fact, during his regular appearance on UNINTERRUPTED’s “17 Weeks” podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora on Tuesday, Adams essentially said he doesn’t expect to play this week.

In a comment distributed by SiriusXM on Thursday, Adams is quoted as saying: “Not too for sure on this week due to a nagging little injury that I came up with. But it’s part of the game, man. I was really down about (Monday) and obviously with the new trade going on I wanted everything to go perfect. But it’s a bump in the road. I’ll be back soon. Next time I do hit the field it’s going to be on and rocking.”

But how Seattle will replace Adams is still in doubt as safety Lano Hill (back), listed as Adams’ backup, remains out. If Adams can’t play, Ryan Neal could get the start. Neal stepped in for Adams in the fourth quarter Sunday and had the interception that clinched the Dallas game. Hill had been limited on Wednesday, raising some hope he could return for Miami.

Coach Pete Carroll had said Dunbar would be rested this week, so sitting out Thursday may have been the plan.

It’s unclear when Griffin was injured, and being limited means he has a good shot to play this week. Still, that means three-fourths of Seattle’s usual starting secondary remains an injury question.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hip) was also out Thursday. Thorpe also missed last weekend and was limited on Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. Seattle last week signed Linden Stephens off the practice squad to add depth at cornerback, and the Seahawks could also elevate veteran Damarious Randall off the practice squad this week to add depth at safety.

Both Carson, Hyde limited, but Hyde expected to be ready for Miami

Running back Chris Carson was listed as limited with a sprained knee, which continues to indicate he has a chance to play Sunday.

If he can’t, then the Seahawks will go with veteran Carlos Hyde.

Hyde, though, also remains limited with a shoulder injury. Seemingly indicative of the team’s concern about making sure to keep one of the two healthy, Hyde wore a red (or non-contact) jersey during the portion of practice open to the media (it appeared Hyde would get most of the work in practice).

The Seahawks made Hyde available to the media via Zoom before practice, also indicating his injury is not significant.

“If Chris can’t answer the call for some reason — we’ll see — Carlos certainly will be ready,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said via Zoom on Thursday.

Seattle’s other two running backs are Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas, who each played at the University of Miami at the same Hard Rock Stadium where Sunday’s game will be played.

Also among the five players out Thursday was first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who has an MCL sprain. Brooks is likely to miss a couple of weeks.

Wilson wins NFC offensive player of month award

After winning NFC offensive player of the week honors twice in September, it only made sense that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would win offensive player of the month honors after throwing for 14 touchdown passes — the most for any player in the first three games of an NFL season.

While Wilson has won 11 player of the week honors, he had never won a player of the month award.

It’s the 20th time a Seahawks player has won a player of the month award, and first since running back Chris Carson in December of 2018.

The last Seattle quarterback to win the award was Matt Hasselbeck in December 2004.

Dolphins secondary getting healthier

Miami’s secondary appears to be getting healthier as the week progresses.

In its official injury report for Thursday, Miami upgraded cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) from out on Wednesday to limited on Thursday while cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) went from limited to full.

If healthy, Howard and Jones are the team’s starting corners on the right and left side, respectively.

However, Miami still listed backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as out with an illness. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft he has yet to play while backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Notes