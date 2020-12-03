As this season progressed and the Seahawks hit a few bumps in the road — losses in three of four games at midseason — coach Pete Carroll began stressing the need for, and value of, offensive balance.

“Our football is better shaped when we’re balanced and we’re attacking you and we can play off of that,” Carroll said after Seattle beat Arizona 28-21 on Nov. 19 to snap their skid. “It fits the defense; it fits the special teams. It’s the statement of the way we play.”

The Seahawks indeed appeared balanced in that game, rushing for 165 of their 347 total yards, the highest percentage of rushing yards of the team’s total yards in any game this season (47.55%). That contrasts to Seattle rushing for 1,289 yards for the season, or 29.97% of their overall total of 4,301.

And to the question of what balance looks like to Carroll, that’s probably the best answer — a win in which the rushing attack plays a significant role.

But asked this week if he has set numbers in mind when he thinks of balance, Carroll delivered an interesting answer.

“There’s an old number that I think I give credit to Vince Lombardi for this, just because that’s how I remember it, that he had a number that, in games, if you can combine your completed passes and your total rush attempts and they combine, they connect for 50 or more attempts, then — and that happens in a game — you’re going to win,” Carroll said.

“And that, if you look at the stats and see how accurate that is, it’s at least an 80-something percent win connection. So if I was going to give you something, and I’m looking every time I look at the stats after the game I’m looking to add up how many completions we had and how many rushes we took, and it almost always wins for you.

“It’s a great stat.”

Interestingly, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has mentioned a similar magic number, saying a combination of 53 rushing attempts and completions tends to be a strong barometer of success.

“If you rushed the ball, say, 30 times and throw 23 completions, that was like the second determining factor of wins and losses after turnovers,” Schottenheimer said in 2018. “Some weeks it’s going to be different, and it’s going to be 33 completions and 20 rushing attempts.”

Carroll’s 50 number does check out.

The Seahawks are 1-2 this season when failing to reach that number — the win coming against Minnesota when the Seahawks ran only 52 plays and had 36 combined rushes and completions. They are 7-1 when reaching that number — the loss coming at Arizona when they had a combined 55 rushes and completions before overtime, finishing with 63 overall.

The numbers last year were similar. The Seahawks were 8-3 when reaching the magic 50 number of combined rushes and completions and 3-2 when they didn’t. They are 15-4 the past two years when reaching to 50 and 4-4 when they don’t.

Seattle passed more during the first half of this season than it had since Carroll took over in 2010, which caused some to wonder if he was changing his philosophy.

According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle’s rate of pass plays in neutral situations during the first eight games (plays when the game situation didn’t dictate that a pass or run was the obvious call) was among the highest in the league, at 73%.

Via PFF, that number has dropped to 63% — the league average — the past three games.

Put another way, the Seahawks had the sixth-highest rate of passing on first-and-10 the first eight games of the season but have dropped to 17th the past three weeks.

The Seahawks, of course, could go back to passing more. But with Chris Carson returning to the lineup last week, Carroll also seems to want to mix in the run a little more.

Some might also rightly argue that the game has changed considerably since the days of Lombardi, most famous for coaching Green Bay to five NFL titles from 1959-67.

Intriguingly, a fairly exhaustive Google search couldn’t find any record of Lombardi saying he considered 50 completions and rush attempts as a magic number for success, though Bill Parcells is said to have considered 51 the desired goal.

Lombardi may well have believed it, though.

In what was maybe his greatest season, in 1962 when the Packers went 13-1 and won the NFL title, they averaged 50.3 rushes and completions per game. In their only loss that year they managed just 38.

Dunlap among those who sit

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap was among six Seahawks who sat out practice Thursday as he deals with a foot injury suffered in Monday night’s win over the Eagles.

Carroll said Wednesday that the injury is not serious but added that it was uncertain if Dunlap will play Sunday against the Giants. Dunlap has emerged as one of Seattle’s most vital players since being acquired in a trade with the Bengals in October, getting four sacks in the past four games and sparking a revived pass rush that ranks seventh in the league with 31 sacks this season.

Also sitting out practice were running backs Carlos Hyde (toe) and Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) and left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet).

Hyde is a downgrade from Wednesday when he was considered limited. That might put into question whether he can play against the Giants.

Carson (foot) practiced on a limited basis, seeming to indicate he will be able to play against the Giants. But if Homer is again out and Hyde is questionable the Seahawks may have to make a move to place Alex Collins on the 53-player roster. He is on the practice squad, and Seattle has already used both its elevations on Collins.

Shell being out could point to another start at right tackle for Cedric Ogbuehi.

And Flowers again being out could mean D.J. Reed will return to starting.

Aside from Carson, three other players were limited — offensive linemen Damien Lewis (groin), Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf).

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones again sat out practice because of a hamstring injury, with Colt McCoy expected to start in his place if he can’t play Sunday.