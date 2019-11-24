PHILADELPHIA — Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett didn’t think it was that big of a deal that he played Sunday, less than two weeks after suffering a shin contusion troublesome enough that he had to spend two nights in the hospital.

“I broke my leg,’’ Lockett reminded reporters afterward, a reference to his injury in 2016. “Like, this (is) nothing.’’

It might also be that because of the medications and the chaos of the night he suffered his injury against the 49ers, Lockett also said, “I don’t even remember the game.’’

Lockett, though, remembers what happened after, particularly what he considered as two pretty extreme measures of support — Seahawks owner Jody Allen lending her plane to fly Lockett back to Seattle from the Bay Area and the 49ers giving his doctors a Game Ready device, described by NFL.com, which first reported the news, as “a new-age, high-end compression therapy unit used to accelerate recovery.’’

NFL.com reported that Lockett’s agent made the request of the 49ers because Stanford Hospital did not have the device.

“It just shows to me how much people care about you,’’ Lockett said. “They didn’t have to do that but to me it just shows that it’s bigger than football.’’

As for the plane, Lockett said: “I thought that was dope. They didn’t have to do that at all. So the fact that they did it was really, really cool.’’

Lockett said he didn’t really recall exactly when the injury happened other than that he began to notice it in the fourth quarter.

Lockett said that, had it been the playoffs, he might have tried to play through the injury, but “sometimes you’ve just got to be smart and know when you can’t play. So I told them I couldn’t go.’’

Lockett stayed behind in the Bay Area for two more nights out of concern about swelling in his leg and that it could be dangerous to fly.

But if that sounds ominous, Lockett said the memory of laying on the field on Christmas Eve in 2016 unsure if he would ever be able to play again was far worse.

Lockett said the worst part was that he had already made plans for his bye week — tickets for some friends and family for a vacation — that had to be scrapped.

“Everybody else got a bye week, and I didn’t, pretty much,’’ he said.

Wright says Seahawks knew Eagles plays

Seattle’s best defensive performance of the season had players feeling particularly jubilant following the game.

“I believe this defense is a Super Bowl-caliber defense,’’ said veteran linebacker K.J. Wright. “A Super Bowl-caliber team.’’

Wright said he thinks the defense has just “flipped a switch’’ the past two weeks following some sluggish performances earlier in the year.

What he also said helped Sunday was a vast knowledge of the Eagles’ offense.

“We was just out there communicating, calling the plays out — it was fun,’’ he said. “I know they had some guys hurt. That said, it’s still the NFL and you’ve got to come with it.’’

Asked what plays the Seahawks knew ahead of time, Wright said the Eagles’ tight end screen.

“I knew it was coming,’’ Wright said.

Wilson takes blame for fumble

The Seahawks lost another fumble on an exchange from Russell Wilson to Chris Carson. And as a lost fumble earlier this season against the Steelers, this one was credited to Wilson.

Wilson afterward said he was to blame for the play.

Wilson said the play was changed from a bootleg to a run, which he thinks might have led to some confusion about whether he was actually supposed to hand off the ball.

“I just think I have to do a better job of making sure we’re really clear on what we’re trying do to there,’’ he said. “I’ll put it on me for sure.’’