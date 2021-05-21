The Seahawks now have their entire 2021 draft class under contact and know the date and time of their first preseason game.

Here are details on each item:

Cornerback Tre Brown signs rookie deal

The Seahawks announced that cornerback Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, signed his rookie contract Friday.

All rookies get standard four-year deals with salaries and bonuses slotted based on where they were taken in the draft.

Brown, who was the 127th overall pick, receives a deal worth a potential total of $4,120,664 with a $640,664 signing bonus.

Second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge and sixth-rounder Stone Forsythe signed their deals last weekend before the team’s rookie minicamp, meaning all 90 players on Seattle’s roster are now under contract for the 2021 season. To add anyone to the roster now, the Seahawks would have to make a corresponding move to waive/release someone.

Because Brown’s salary is not among the top 51, it does not impact the salary cap.

So Seattle remains with a listed $7,255,001 in available cap room according to OvetheCap.com.

Seahawks to open preseason on Aug. 14

The Raiders announced Friday that their opening preseason game against the Seahawks is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in Las Vegas. The game will be the first played with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened last year.

This will be the 15th straight year the Raiders and Seahawks have played in the preseason.

The Chargers also announced that their scheduled preseason game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Seattle’s three preseason opponents have already been set, but dates and times were still to be determined.

Seattle is also scheduled to host Denver in Week Two of the preseason at Lumen Field but that date and time is still TBD.

The setting of the date for the first preseason game also helps clarify when training camp may begin for Seattle.

Teams can open training camp 15 days before their first preseason game, with rookies allowed to report 22 days before the first preseason game.

So that makes July 31 a likely date for training camp.

Seattle will open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis, meaning the Seahawks will have two weeks off following their third preseason game. Teams are playing just three preseason games this year with the addition of a 17th regular-season game.