With the NFL now past the first wave of free agency, much of the roster-building work becomes about filling out the depth of what will eventually become a 90-player roster for training camp.

So it is that the Seahawks on Wednesday were reported to be getting visits from two veteran offensive linemen who would likely be competing for backup spots — Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora.

Warmack’s name may be familiar as he signed with Seattle last year before deciding to opt out of the season and then being released by the Seahawks after the season

But the thought all along was that Seattle would be interested in Warmack’s return, and assuming his visit goes well, he would seem likely to be back.

Warmack, who was reported to be visiting by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 draft by Tennessee and started 46 games at right guard in his first three years in the NFL.

But Warmack, who played at Alabama, has started just five games since 2015 and has not played since the 2018 season when he was with the Eagles. He sat out the 2019 season to get healthy before then opting out of last year for COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Warmack, though, is just 29 and the Seahawks could view him as a good insurance policy behind projected starting guards Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

Seattle also was reported to be getting a visit from Isidora, a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Miami. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with Miami in 2019, He played in just one game in a reserve role last year with the Chiefs.

Isidora’s visit was officially listed as a tryout on NFL transactions Wednesday.

Seattle has 62 players under contract for the 2021 season, 12 of whom are offensive linemen.

But with just three draft picks at the moment in the draft, Seattle may have to rely mostly on singing free agents — veterans as well as undrafted rookies — to fill out most of the rest of the roster.

Lockett contract details revealed

The full details of the contract extension signed by Tyler Lockett became public Wednesday and indeed show that the Seahawks were able to save some significant space against the 2021 cap along the way.

Advertising

Lockett’s extension keeps him with Seattle through the 2025 season and includes $24 million in fully guaranteed money and $37 in overall guarantees.

But by redoing the deal and spreading out $34.225 million in bonus money over five years, the Seahawks were able to cut Lockett’s cap number in 2021 from $14.95 million to $8.05 million, according to numbers from ESPN.

According to the public salary cap report from the NFLPA, Seattle had $9.3 million in cap space as of Wednesday afternoon. But that does not include the contract of defensive lineman Al Woods, who was reported to sign a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Lockett has base salaries of $2 million, $3 million, $9.7 million, $15.3 million and $15.3 million on a deal that averages $17.25 million overall over the course of the five years, the 10th-highest per year average for any receiver, according to OvertheCap.com.

The dead money and cap savings numbers also mean that Lockett logically wouldn’t be cut until the 2024 season at the earliest, but likely not until 2025 (assuming Seattle would want to do that even then).

Lockett’s deal also includes a $13 million option bonus in 2022.

Lockett, who turns 29 in September, could earn more than $80 million if he plays out the life of the deal.

Advertising

Seattle also recently redid the contract of Jackson, cutting his 2021 cap number from $9.6 million to $4.1 million. That means the two moves saved Seattle about $12.5 million against the cap.

Randall hints he has re-signed

Damarious Randall, a backup safety and special teamer last year, hinted on Twitter Tuesday evening that he will return to the Seahawks, posting a gif of Seahawks mascot Blitz with the caption: “Let’s get to work.’’

Randall played in 10 games for Seattle last year with 35 snaps on defense and 69 on special teams.

Randall was a first-round pick of the Packers in 2015 out of Arizona State, taken 30th overall, and has 56 career NFL starts at cornerback and safety and would figure again to be viewed as a potential backup at multiple spots in the secondary.