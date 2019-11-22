RENTON — As Sunday’s Seahawks’ game against the Eagles draws closer, there is clarity to the status of one injured player — receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett, who suffered a shin contusion in the win over the 49ers on Nov. 11, was not given a designation on the injury status report Friday, meaning he is considered cleared to play.

Seattle listed only three players on the report, but one is especially eye-catching — defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is questionable with knee/hip issues. Clowney has not practiced all week and was not seen at practice Thursday during the portion open to the media.

Clowney did not practice most of the week before the game against the 49ers with what were listed as knee/toe issues. But he was not given a status heading into the 49ers game when Seattle had only two players given designations of any sort.

Seattle also listed tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) as doubtful and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) as questionable for Sunday’s game at Philly.

The Seahawks also placed tight end Ed Dickson on injured reserve and promoted Tyrone Swoopes off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-man roster.

A day after being activated off injured reserve, Dickson did not practice due to a knee issue Thursday as he was undergoing examinations and the team was debating his status. Going on IR means his season is over.

The Seahawks activated the 10-year veteran off injured reserve Wednesday after he missed the first 10 games after having what was characterized as minor knee surgery in August — coach Pete Carroll’s initial timetable on the injury was four to five weeks. Seattle carried Dickson on its initial 53-man roster so he would be eligible to return off IR later in the season. He officially returned to practice three weeks ago, as allowed by NFL rules, before being activated this week, the deadline for him to be placed on the 53-man roster.

Dickson told reporters before practice Wednesday he felt healthy and ready to help the Seahawks, who needed another tight end to fill in while Willson recovers from a hamstring injury suffered against the 49ers. Carroll had said earlier that Dickson is “going to play a regular load if the week works out fine. He’s been conditioning for a long time. He’s been practicing with us for quite a while. He should be ready to go.”

But concern apparently arose anew about Dickson’s knee after Wednesday’s practice.

With Dickson and Willson out Thursday, Seattle was down to just one healthy tight end in practice — Jacob Hollister — along with George Fant, who often plays in eligible tackle/tight end roles.

But promoting Swoopes assures Seattle of at least two available tight ends Sunday.

Swoopes played in one game for Seattle in each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was re-signed to the practice squad in October to add depth at tight end in the wake of Will Dissly’s season-ending injury.

Lockett was limited in practice earlier this week as he continued to recover from the injury that caused him to spend two nights in a Bay Area hospital after the game due to concerns about swelling and the possibility of compartment syndrome. But Lockett returned to Seattle a week ago Wednesday and Carroll has consistently said the team was optimistic he wouldn’t miss any games.

The Eagles, meanwhile, officially ruled starting right tackle Lane Johnson out with a concussion, meaning former Woodinville and WSU standout Andre Dillard will get the start.

The Eagles also listed running back Jordan Howard and receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Algholor as questionable. Also ruled out was backup safety Rudy Ford.