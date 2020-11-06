RENTON — The Seahawks did not get the good news they hoped for this week regarding running back Chris Carson, as he was declared out Friday for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Carson is one of six players out, all of whom are starters or key backups. They are running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi (each hamstrings), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and left guard Mike Iupati (back).

But every other player on the 53 roster is considered good to go, which includes strong safety Jamal Adams, out since Sept. 27 because of a strained groin, and receiver David Moore, who missed practice Thursday because of ankle and back injuries.

Adams has practiced all week and will return to his starting role at strong safety with coach Pete Carroll saying after practice Friday that Adams “was flying” and that “there’s no reason to restrict him.”

The Buffalo game will be the second in a row that Carson and Hyde will miss, both suffering injuries in the Oct. 25 loss at Arizona.

Carroll said this week the hope was that Carson could get some work Friday that could give him a chance to play against the Bills. He has a mid-foot sprain.

Advertising

But after Friday’s practice, Carroll said the team’s trainers didn’t feel Carson was at a spot yet to try to play.

“Today was gonna be the day we tried to decide where he was and they didn’t feel like it was right to bring him out there today,” Carroll said. “So we’ve got leave him home, take care of him, get him ready for next week.”

That leaves Seattle’s running-back situation again largely in the hands of rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer. Homer was limited last week because of a bruised knee but was not on the status report this week, indicating he is ready to handle a full workload.

Seattle also signed Alex Collins, a 2016 fifth-round pick who played one season with the Seahawks, to the practice squad this week, and he could be elevated Saturday to play Sunday, Carroll said.

“He had a terrific week for us and was really impressive,” Carroll said. “Kind of fell right back into the flow of things here and feel very comfortable with him playing even though he hasn’t been practicing all this time we feel good about him. He’s got his head in the right place for it.”

Carson said this season he set a goal to play all 16 games this year, which is the final season on his rookie contract, knowing that health has been one of the question marks about him as he likely enters free agency after the season.

Advertising

But Carson sat out last week and is now assured of at best playing 14 games this season — he played 15 last year before suffering a season-ending hip injury and missing the last game of the year and the playoffs.

Carson has 323 rushing yards this season and is averaging 4.9 per carry. He has scored three touchdowns both rushing and receiving.

Dallas got his first career start last week against the 49ers. He had 41 yards on 18 carries and touchdowns rushing and receiving. Homer could play more this week, and Seattle could mix in Collins, a 2016 fifth-round Seahawks draft pick.

Collins rushed for 973 yards with the Ravens in 2017 but has not played since the 2018 season due to injuries and an NFL suspension. He was suspended three games in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of a handgun in a vehicle in relation to an arrest.

Carroll had already essentially ruled out Hyde, who stepped in against Arizona when Carson was injured early but suffered a hamstring injury late in the game. Hyde, signed as a free agent in May to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, has played just four games for the Seahawks this season, missing two earlier in the year because of a shoulder injury.

Hyde’s contract includes $500,000 in bonuses for being on the active roster, or $31,250 per game.