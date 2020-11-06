RENTON — The Seahawks did not get the good news they hoped for this week on running back Chris Carson as he was officially declared out by the team on Friday for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Carson is one of six players declared out, all players who are starters or key backups, the others being running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi (each hamstrings), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and left guard Mike Iupati (back).

But every other player on the 53 roster is considered good to go, which includes strong safety Jamal Adams, who has been out since Sept. 27 with a strained groin, as well as receiver David Moore, who missed practice Thursday with ankle and back injuries.

Adams has been able to practice all week and Friday got clearance to return, likely to again start at strong safety on Sunday.

The Buffalo game will be the second straight that both Carson and Hyde will miss, each suffering injuries in the Oct. 25 loss at Arizona.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week the hope was that Carson could get some work on Friday that might give the team hope he could play against the Bills — he has a mid-foot sprain.

Advertising

But Carson apparently didn’t show he could play, and with the team leaving for a long trip to Buffalo Friday afternoon, the Seahawks are making the call now.

That will leave Seattle’s running back situation again largely in the hands of rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer. Homer was limited last week with a bruised knee but is not on the status report for this week indicating he is ready to take on a full load of snaps.

Seattle also signed Alex Collins to the practice squad this week and he could be elevated on Saturday to play on Sunday.

Carson said earlier this season he set a goal to play all 16 games this year, which is the final season on his initial rookie contract, knowing that health has been one of the question marks about him as he likely enters free agency after the season.

But Carson sat out last week and is now assured of at best playing 14 games this season — he played 15 last year before suffering a season-ending hip injury and missing the last game of the year and the playoffs.

Carson has 323 yards on the year and is averaging 4.9 per carry and has scored three touchdowns both rushing and receiving.

Advertising

Dallas got his first career start last week against the 49ers and had 41 yards on 18 carries and touchdowns rushing and receiving. But Homer could play more this week and Seattle could also mix in Collins, a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016.

Collins rushed for 973 yards with the Ravens in 2017 but has not played since the 2018 season due to injuries and also being suspended three games by the league in 2019 after he plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle in relation to an arrest in the spring of 2019.

Carroll had already essentially ruled out Hyde, who stepped in against Arizona when Carson was injured early but then suffered a hamstring injury late in the game. Hyde, signed as a free agent in May to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, has played just four games for the Seahawks this season, missing two earlier in the year with a shoulder injury.

Hyde’s contract includes $500,000 in bonuses for being on the active roster, or $31,250 per game.