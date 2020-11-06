RENTON — The Seahawks did not get the good news they hoped for this week regarding running back Chris Carson, as he was declared out Friday for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Carson is one of six players the team declared out, all of whom are starters or key backups. The others are running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi (each hamstrings), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and left guard Mike Iupati (back).

But every other player on the 53-man roster is considered good to go, which includes strong safety Jamal Adams, out since Sept. 27 because of a strained groin, and receiver David Moore, who missed practice Thursday because of ankle and back injuries.

Adams has practiced all week and will return to his starting role at strong safety, with coach Pete Carroll saying after practice Friday that Adams “was flying” and that “there’s no reason to restrict him.”

The Buffalo game will be the second in a row that Carson and Hyde will miss, both suffering injuries in the Oct. 25 loss at Arizona.

Carroll said this week the hope was that Carson could get some work Friday that could give him a chance to play against the Bills. He has a mid-foot sprain.

But after Friday’s practice, Carroll said the team’s trainers didn’t feel Carson was at a spot yet to try to play.

“Today was gonna be the day we tried to decide where he was, and they didn’t feel like it was right to bring him out there today,” Carroll said. “So we’ve got to leave him home, take care of him, get him ready for next week.”

Carroll said Carson has not had a setback but just simply wasn’t ready to play.

“He hasn’t been able to do enough to really have a setback,” Carroll said. “He’s got a sore foot. For other positions that might not be a big deal, but particularly the way Chris runs — he pounds, breaks and cuts and all — he’s got to have it all there to play and in style, so we’ve just got to wait it out.”

That leaves Seattle’s running-back situation again largely in the hands of rookie DeeJay Dallas and second-year player Travis Homer. Homer was limited to seven snaps last week because of a bruised knee but was not on the status report this week, indicating he is ready to play more (though he was listed as limited in Friday’s practice).

Dallas got his first career start last week against the 49ers, rushing for 41 yards on 18 carries and scoring two touchdowns rushing and receiving, and could get another Sunday.

Seattle also signed Alex Collins, a 2016 fifth-round pick who played one season with the Seahawks, to the practice squad this week, and he could be elevated Saturday to play Sunday, Carroll said.

“He had a terrific week for us and was really impressive,” Carroll said. “Kind of fell right back into the flow of things here and feel very comfortable with him playing even though he hasn’t been practicing all this time we feel good about him. He’s got his head in the right place for it. … We’re very comfortable with him playing this weekend.”

Collins rushed for 973 yards with the Ravens in 2017 but has not played since the 2018 season due to injuries and an NFL suspension. He was suspended three games in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of a handgun in a vehicle in relation to an arrest.

The news is disappointing for Carson, who said recently he set a goal to play all 16 games this year, which is the final season on his rookie contract. Health has been one of the question marks about him as he likely enters free agency after the season.

But Carson sat out last week and is now assured of at best playing 14 games this season. He played 15 last year before suffering a season-ending hip injury and missing the last game of the year and the playoffs.

Carson has 323 rushing yards this season and is averaging 4.9 per carry. He has scored three touchdowns both rushing and receiving.

Carroll had already essentially ruled out Hyde, who stepped in against Arizona when Carson was injured early but suffered a hamstring injury late in the game. Hyde, signed as a free agent in May to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, has played just four games for the Seahawks this season, missing two earlier in the year because of a shoulder injury.

Hyde’s contract includes $500,000 in bonuses for being on the active roster, or $31,250 per game.

Along with adding Collins this week, the NFL transaction wire also showed that Seattle is bringing in running back Bo Scarbrough for a visit. Scarbrough, who starred at Alabama, was on Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2018 season and in camp with Seattle in 2019 but did not play in a regular-season game.

He played six games for Detroit last year but was cut by the Lions on Monday. He would likely be signed to the practice squad, and if it happens by Monday would be able to play against the Rams on Nov. 15.

Amadi being out means D.J. Reed will start again at the nickel corner spot (though Reed has a hamstring issue that had him limited Friday), and Tre Flowers will again start at cornerback with Griffin out.

Mayowa being out another week could mean that Carlos Dunlap will jump right into a starting role at the LEO/rush-end position after practicing all week. He was acquired last week from the Bengals, the team for which he had played since 2010.

“Stuff came real easy to him, so he was able to go out and play really clean,” Carroll said. “That’s your concern — is he confused, does it slow him down, new system and all. But he’s played enough ball, and he had a sense of principles and they do fit the way he’s liked to play in the past. And so the transition was nothing. It was just seamless.”

Iupati being out means another start for Jordan Simmons at left guard.

No Snacks for another week?

While Carroll said defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison had his best week of practice with the team, he essentially said that Harrison will have to wait to make his Seattle debut.

Harrison has been on Seattle’s practice squad for four weeks but has not been elevated on game day in part because Carroll said Seattle’s three-man tackle rotation — Jarran Reed, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone — is playing well.

“He’s ready to go — we’ve just got to get a spot for him,” Carroll said. “Our guys have been doing a nice job, and we haven’t felt like sitting anybody down yet for him to get up.”

And as Carroll noted, Sunday’s game marks only the halfway point of the schedule, with Seattle also hoping for a long playoff run.

“Just hasn’t quite popped yet (for Harrison to play),” Carroll said. “It’s a long season. We’ve got a lot of games left.”

One of Seattle’s two practice-squad elevations figures to go to Collins, and another could go to a defensive back to add depth with Griffin and Amadi out. Last week Seattle elevated cornerback Jayson Stanley with Griffin and Amadi out, along with defensive end Stephen Sullivan.

Harrison sent several tweets Friday afternoon, during the time the rest of the team was traveling to Buffalo, further seeming to confirm he won’t be playing Sunday.

“Yeah it’s killing me not to be playing right now,” the 31-year-old tweeted. “I fell out of love with the game the last few years and took it for granted. I’ve found that love again. This is my season of patience and humility.”

Green set to come off IR

The Seahawks on Saturday also appear set to activate defensive end Rasheem Green off injured reserve. He has not played since suffering a neck/stinger issue in the season opener against Atlanta. He returned to practice last week and has to be activated by the end of next week.

Seattle has an open spot on its 53-player roster so Green figures to take it in time to play against the Bills on Sunday.

“Rasheem had a fantastic couple of weeks here,” Carroll said. “He’s in great shape. So he’s ready to get out there and play.”

Green figures to move back into a role splitting time with L.J. Collier at one end spot, where Seattle this week also lost Damontre Moore to a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.