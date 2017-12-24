The Seahawks quarterback totaled a career-low 93 yards in their 21-12 win against the Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Here’s one career high Russell Wilson may not have known he was approaching Sunday — most own fumbles recovered in a season.

Wilson did just that, tying a career high with his sixth recovery of his own fumble, a play that was as big as any other in Sunday’s 21-12 win over Dallas.

Wilson was credited with the fumble on a botched zone-read handoff to running back Mike Davis on a first-and-goal play from the Dallas 1 late in the second quarter.

What could have been disaster was averted when Wilson dived on the ball to keep Seattle with possession at the Dallas 3.

On the next play, Wilson threw a TD pass to Jimmy Graham to give the Seahawks a 7-6 lead.

Wilson took the blame for the fumble, in which a moment of indecision led to Davis not being sure if he was taking the ball or if Wilson was keeping it.

“It was one of those zone reads and it just got funky,’’ Wilson said. “As soon as I saw it on the ground I went for it and laid out for it. I didn’t have time to sense anything. With the year on the line, I went for the ball. Again, do whatever it takes. So I leapt onto the ball.’’

That a recovered fumble might have been Wilson’s most important play typified what a strange day it was for the Seattle offense.

The Seahawks gained just 136 yards, their fewest since getting only 135 in a win at St. Louis in 2013. Wilson had just 93 yards passing, the fewest of his career.

But Wilson was big when he needed to be. He was 2 for 2 for 15 yards and a touchdown on the drive that put Seattle up 7-6.

And he was 4 of 6 for 35 yards and a touchdown on the 79-yard drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth that put Seattle ahead 21-12.

“That’s kind of how he does it, you know?’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He wasn’t able to get much going early, but Russ always finds a way. He did again and he came up with some great throws down there to get our scores.’’

Wilson again led Seattle in rushing with 29 yards on nine attempts and with one game remaining is basically assured of leading the Seahawks in rushing this season. He has 560 yards with Chris Carson next at 208.

No rust on Shead

In his first game back since he tore his ACL in Seattle’s playoff loss to the Falcons in January, DeShawn Shead played only on special teams, but he said didn’t feel rusty at all.

Shead was on the physically unable to perform list until Week 13 and has been practicing with the team since. The Seahawks activated him to the main roster Sunday, and he played extensively on special teams though he did not register on the stat sheet.

“It felt great going back out there, just running around and getting that football speed,” Shead said. “It felt good getting back, just feeling that game speed and hitting somebody.”

Notes

• Bobby Wagner played the entire game for the first time since the Dec. 3 win over the Eagles, having missed parts of the last two games with a hamstring injury. Wagner said he wasn’t 100 percent but was better than the previous two games. “Felt way better than last week, I’ll say that,’’ Wagner said. “Way better than last week.’’

• Earl Thomas left the game briefly to have an IV to deal with cramps. But otherwise the Seahawks did not appear to suffer any new injuries.

• Running back Eddie Lacy was inactive for the fourth time this season.