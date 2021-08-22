Seahawks receiver John Ursua took to Instagram Sunday to announce that he will be out for the season after tearing his ACL in Saturday night’s 30-3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Ursua, a seventh-round pick in 2019, was hurt late in the second quarter and carted off the field. He was one of two Seahawks who suffered what coach Pete Carroll said were “serious” knee injuries and it would be “a while” before either could play. The other was linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, but there was no more details as of Sunday afternoon.

Ursua said he tore the ACL in his left knee. He tore the ACL on his right side while at Hawaii in 2017.

“I’ll be out for the season,” Ursua said. “But it’s all right. I’ll be back.”

Ursua had three receptions on three targets for 34 yards before he was injured in a game that Carroll said would be critical for him in earning a spot on the roster. Ursua had played just six snaps in the preseason opener against the Raiders and had just one catch for minus-one yard.

Ursua spent all of the 2019 season as a rookie on the team’s 53-man roster but saw action in only three games with one catch for 11 yards. The emergence last season of rookie Freddie Swain and free agent Penny Hart consigned Ursua to the practice squad. He did not see action in any game in 2020.

Ursua said candidly when training camp began that he knew this was a “make-or-break” season as he entered his third year in the NFL.

“I need to go out there and show that they can trust me,” Ursua said.

Ursua was battling the likes of former Husky Aaron Fuller, undrafted rookie free agent Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson for the chance to earn a spot on the roster.

The back end of the Seahawks’ receiving corps has been unsettled in camp with rookie Dee Eskridge not practicing until this week due to a toe injury and Hart missing the last two weeks with a sprained ankle.

Eskridge could play this weekend against the Chargers and Hart may also be back this week.

As for Ursua, 27, he will now embark on the road to recovery.

“I’ve just got to get it right and get back, build the strength back up and hopefully get back out there and keep balling,” he said.

Seahawks release tight end Wood-Anderson

The Seahawks made one roster move Sunday, releasing tight end Dom Wood-Anderson.

Wood-Anderson was called for four enforced penalties of the nine that were levied against the Seahawks on Saturday.

NFL teams have to cut their rosters from 85 to 80 by Tuesday at 1 p.m. The release of Wood-Anderson gets the Seahawks’ roster to 84 (officially, they are at 85 but linebacker Aaron Donkor does not count against the limit).

The Seahawks could get down two more spots by placing Ursua and Burr-Kirven on injured reserve.

The release of Wood-Anderson leaves the Seahawks with just five tight ends on their roster, two of whom were injured Saturday and unable to play — Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry. They could still look to add someone at that position this week.