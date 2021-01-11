Reading into what coaches say about pending free agents in the moments after a season ends can be risky, There’s little reason not to say that a team hopes mostly everyone will be back.

So it was with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday as he talked to the media in his season-ending news conference via Zoom. When asked about some of Seattle’s 24 pending unrestricted free agents, Carroll said he hoped they’ll all be back.

Carroll, though, said to expect one will almost certainly be back — receiver Phillip Dorsett. He missed the season because of a foot injury after signing a one-year, veteran-minimum deal last spring as a free agent.

Carroll said Dorsett, a 2015 first-round draft pick by the Colts. might have been able to return had Seattle reached the Super Bowl,

“I talked to Phillip yesterday,” Carroll said. “We’re just like throwing this season out. It didn’t work out for him, and bring him back and let’s start all over again with all the same high hopes.”

Dorsett had surgery, and Carroll said “he’s fixed” now. Seattle signed Dorsett with hopes he could be the third receiver after Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. That again would be the hope, especially with David Moore — who held that role this season — also a free agent. Carroll said Moore “had his best year,” so he may also return.

Seattle is listed as having around $17 million in cap space for the 2021 season by OvertheCap.com.

Here’s what Carroll said about the Seahawks’ notable free agents:

K.J. Wright

Wright moved to strongside linebacker in the base defense in his 10th year with the team and Carroll said “he had a terrific season. Maybe his best season. So I’m hoping he’s coming back and playing for us.’’

Wright said Sunday he hopes to stay, too, while saying he’d entertain the idea of playing elsewhere depending on the offers he might get. And he might get some after ranking eighth out of 88 linebackers this year by Pro Football Focus.

Chris Carson/Carlos Hyde

Both of Seattle’s top two running backs this year are free agents. But Carroll indicated strongly he hopes both return to combine with Rashaad Penny to form what he said would be “a pretty dynamic group.’’

Carson figures to be tougher to retain given his age (26 to Hyde’s 30) and 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Carroll said Carson is “a huge priority and we’ve love to have him back’’ and said of Hyde that “he’s one of our guys. … we’re trying to get him back.’’’

Benson Mayowa/Carlos Dunlap

Seattle’s pass rush took off in the second half of the season when Dunlap was acquired via trade with the Bengals and then Mayowa got healthy. Dunlap finished with five sacks while Mayowa had six. Dunlap has one season left but with a $14.1 million cap hit that has led to some conjecture whether the team may need to give him an extension to spread that out while Mayowa is a free agent. Carroll indicated the team wants to do what is needed to get back both.

“We’d like Benson to come back with us and be part of it,’’ Carroll said. “Counting on Carlos to be part of it.’’

Shaquill Griffin/Quinton Dunbar

Each of the members of Seattle’s starting cornerback duo is now free agents. Griffin in particular may want to test the market. Dunbar is coming off knee surgery that Carroll said appeared to fix everything saying nothing major was found. “So we’re talking to him like we’d like him to come back,’’ Carroll said.

That D.J. Reed emerged late in the year as a capable starter and is under contract for one more year could change the approach some with Griffin.

But in keeping with the theme of the day, Carroll said the hope is that Griffin returns

“There will be some work to do on the corner spots because we’ve got some free agency there,’’ Carroll said. “Shaquill, you know, we’ve got to keep him, would love to keep him with us.’’

Bruce Irvin

Irvin played just two games this season after signing a one-year deal in the spring to return, suffering an ACL injury against the Patriots.

Carroll said Irvin recently had to have a second surgery because “he needed some support and he’s come out of that really well.’’

But Carroll said “he’s behind (in his recovery) because of that.’’ While Carroll didn’t say it, Irvin’s health status obviously will impact his free agency and when he might sign.

Mike Iupati/Ethan Pocic

Two of Seattle’s usual five starters on the offensive line are now free agents — left guard Iupati and center Pocic.

Iupati has manned the left guard spot the last two years but is also now 33 and has battled neck/stinger issues late in each of the last two seasons, as well.

If there was any player Carroll might have foreshadowed may not be back it might have been Iupati when discussing the left guard position.

“And then the left guard spot with Mike and Jordan (Simmons) and Kyle Fuller, we need to improve there,’’ Carroll said.

As for Pocic, Carroll indicated the team wants him back, saying “Pocic had his first chance starting at center and he’ll get better.”

Notes

Asked if he expected his coaching staff to return Carroll said it was not something he would specifically address but said he was “counting on everybody coming back.”

Carroll confirmed that safety Jamal Adams will have surgery soon on his left shoulder to fix a labrum tear and on his hand to repair two broken fingers.

Tight end Greg Olsen is also a free agent but has been expected, at age 35, to retire and head into a TV analyst role. Carroll said only “got to talk to Greg again and see what he’s doing.’’

Carroll said safety/nickel cornerback Marquise Blair is recovering well from knee surgery and should be ready for the start of next season.

Rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor was impressive in practicing for the first time last week, Carroll said, and might have been active to play this week had there been a game. “He’s going to be a factor, there’s no doubt,’’ Carroll said of Taylor during his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show.