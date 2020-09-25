RENTON — The perfect-case scenario for Seahawks rookie Jordyn Brooks would have been to start in his first NFL game.

But the next-best thing isn’t bad.

A native of Dallas who played in college at Texas Tech, Brooks will make his first start Sunday against the Cowboys, the team he said was his favorite growing up.

“It’s a big week for me,” said Brooks, who was Seattle’s first-round draft pick in April at 27th overall. “To get my first start against the team I grew up watching, I can’t wait.”

The opportunity isn’t coming the way Brooks had hoped — he’s stepping in for injured veteran Bruce Irvin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday against New England.

But that’s also an NFL reality, and the task for Brooks now is to make the most of the opening created.

Coach Pete Carroll was predictably optimistic when he spoke to reporters Friday via Zoom.

“He’s ready to roll, and we’ll look forward to him being real active in this game,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks are leaving at least some public doubt, though, about Brooks’ role. Irvin played strongside linebacker, and Brooks played the weakside spot during camp and remains listed there as the backup to K.J. Wright. Carroll this week declined to say where Brooks will be used.

“Hopefully we can position him in good spots to do some good things for him,” Carroll said.

But one thought is that Wright could move to strongside, where he played the first two years of his career, making an easier transition for Brooks, a move Carroll said this year could be considered.

Wright seemed to confirm that may happen during an interview on KJR-AM Thursday with host Ian Furness.

“Brooks is playing, so things are going to be shuffled around and you’ll see how it looks on Sunday,” Wright said.

Brooks has played 15 snaps in a reserve role, making one tackle against Atlanta and being used late in the game against the Patriots in a pass-rush role. Pro Football Focus listed Brooks as being used as a rusher on five of his eight snaps against the Patriots.

“Fifteen snaps wasn’t what I wanted, but it was enough to get me in there, get my feet wet a little bit, kind of give me preparation for this week coming up,” Brooks said.

Seahawks discuss Breonna Taylor

As they’d said they would do, the Seahawks met after Thursday’s practice to discuss this week’s grand-jury decision in Louisville on the police shooting and killing of Breonna Taylor.

None of the three officers involved was charged for Taylor’s death, which quarterback Russell Wilson — who is wearing a decal of Taylor’s name on the back of his helmet this season — called “devastating.”

Carroll said the meeting was centered on letting players discuss their feelings, education about about the specifics of the situation and emphasis on the importance of voting in local elections.

The meeting included a presentation from Ed Goines, the team’s senior vice president, general counsel & government affairs.

“I hope that we encourage our guys to open the discussions on the issues and the questions that they have as we move forward with the information we needed,” Carroll said. “Plus, we talked again about the power of voting and how important it is to understand what and who we’re voting for in the local elections. And that’s a really big deal, particularly in this kind of a case, so it was really a good educational opportunity for our guys, and I hope they gained something from it.”

No Gordon update

Receiver Josh Gordon remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy in December, and the Seahawks remain unclear about when he may be available.

The Seahawks re-signed Gordon in early September, leading to speculation that a ruling was in the offing and Gordon might play soon.

But there was no word this week, meaning Gordon has missed seven games dating to last season.

Gordon violated policies on both performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. A report from Jay Glazer of Fox this year stated Gordon was likely to get at least six games for the PED suspension, with the league then deciding if he would get more for the other violation.

Carroll reiterated Friday he cannot comment on specifics of Gordon’s case and that the team cannot have contact with him while he is suspended, which is standard.

Gordon does not count against the 53-player roster while suspended.

Though he is away for now, Gordon let the Seahawks know he is still thinking of them, taking to Twitter on Friday to state: “Good luck to the Seahawks this week. 3-0?”

NOTE

The team recently gave new titles to the top two football operations execs under general manager John Schneider, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Scott Fitterer is now vice president of football operations, and Trent Kirchner is vice president of player personnel, according to the report, which a source confirmed to the Times.

The two previously held the title of co-director of player personnel.