RENTON — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, his first time on the field since straining his groin against Dallas on Sept. 27.

The Seahawks hope that means he can be a full participant — or close to it — when Seattle hosts the 49ers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Adams has missed the last three games, and a defense that was already struggling even during his time on the field grew only more worrisome, compelling Seattle to continue to keep acquiring big-name vets to try to help out, including Wednesday’s trade for defensive end Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati.

But it’s the return of Adams that could mean as much as anything for the Seattle defense.

During the two-plus games he saw action, Adams was a playmaker all over the field, with 18 solo tackles and two sacks, which remains tied with Benson Mayowa for the most on the team.

Carroll, though, said Adams returning on Wednesday didn’t yet mean he could play Sunday. How he recovers from the work the rest of the week will sway the decision greatly.

“He’s going to be practicing in a limited fashion for the first time today, and so we’ll see what that means and see how it goes,” Carroll said. “And tomorrow (Thursday) will be a really important day for him, as well as Friday. We’re going one day at a time, and we’re mixing him in in the preparation with the thought there’s a chance to (play) but we’re gonna just have to wait and see how he does.”

Ryan Neal has filled in for Adams and played admirably. But there’s a reason the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks for Adams, thinking he could give the team the kind of intimidating presence over the middle Seattle has lacked since the Legion of Boom days.

Seattle has also hoped that, once Adams returns, the Seahawks will finally be whole in the secondary.

Unfortunately, that may not happen as Carroll said cornerback Shaquill Griffin remains in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury in Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss at Arizona, and it’s unclear if he will be able to play Sunday.

The Seahawks have essentially had just one full game — the opener at Atlanta — with its projected starting secondary of Adams, Griffin, cornerback Quinton Dunbar and free safety Quandre Diggs playing a complete game together.

Carroll has several times in recent weeks stated that he thinks the defense getting healthy and having continuity will go a long way toward solving some of its problems.

But with Adams still uncertain and Griffin in the protocol — he also missed a game in 2017 — Carroll may still have to wait a another week or two to see the complete secondary.

Chris Carson could play this week

Seattle had only one healthy tailback available for Wednesday’s practice — rookie DeeJay Dallas.

But Carroll did not rule out when he spoke to the media via Zoom before practice that each of the three injured tailbacks — Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer — could return for Sunday.

The most surprising on that list might be Carson, who suffered a mid-foot sprain and has been considered week to week, with the general thought that he will miss at least Sunday’s game.

And maybe Carroll was just being optimistic or just playing some with the 49ers. But Carroll said of Carson, “We’ll be real quiet on Chris until the end of the week and see how it goes for the weekend.”

More realistic, the way Carroll portrayed it, is that Hyde and Homer will be available.

Hyde has what Carroll said is “not a major hamstring” injury that happened during a celebration running on the field.

“We’re hoping it was a little more of a cramping than it was a pull,” Carroll said. “We’ll find out here in the next couple of days.”

Carroll reiterated Homer has a bruised knee that is more of about pain tolerance than an injury.

“He’s already moving way better,” Carroll said.

Still, the tailback situation is ominous. The enhanced COVID-19 testing protocols, which include a six-day intake period for new players, means Seattle at this point would not be able to add anyone to the roster to play Sunday. Seattle had no tailbacks on the practice squad as Carroll said they felt they had enough depth with four on the roster.

But injuries to three in one game now have Seattle in a precarious spot with Carroll saying again the team may have to try to experiment with players at other positions (receivers David Moore and Penny Hart could each be options).

Seattle hopes to get back 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny at some point in the next week or two, as well. But Penny remains out while rehabbing an ACL injury suffered last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Penny is on the physically unable to perform list and the Seahawks did not designate him as returning to practice, apparently waiting at least one more week.

Rasheem Green, Phillip Haynes return to practice

Seattle on Wednesday did get back two players to practice from injured reserve — defensive end Rasheem Green (stinger) and offensive lineman Phil Haynes (hip).

Each can now practice for three weeks before Seattle has to make a decision whether to put them on the 53-player roster or leave them on IR.

Seattle, though, has just 52 players on its active roster at the moment, clearing a spot for one or the other for this week. Most logical is Green, who split time with L.J. Collier at defensive end in the opener against Atlanta before being injured.

Assuming he shows well in practice this week it would seem to make sense Seattle would want him back for the 49ers game.

Haynes, in his second year, now looms as depth on the offensive line to help fill in for the departed B.J. Finney, who was traded to the Bengals Wednesday for Dunlap.

But Seattle has nine offensive linemen on the 53-player roster already as well as well as two others on the practice squad who could be elevated, if needed.