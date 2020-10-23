RENTON — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not play Sunday at Arizon, the third game Adams has missed since injuring his groin in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 27.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice that Adams was “really close” to being able to play and that he anticipates Adams will practice next week with the hope of returning on Nov. 1 against San Francisco.

The Seahawks listed only one other player on the game status report — left guard Mike Iupati, questionable with a back injury.

The rest of the roster is healthy enough to play, including linebacker and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who did not practice on Wednesday as the team manages his sore knee.

Arizona listed six players as questionable, including standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins with an ankle injury. However, Hopkins has been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and has played in every game in leading the NFL receiving yards per game with 100.2, and he was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out earlier in the week, seeming to point to him playing Sunday night. Others listed as questionable for Arizona include starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) and starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot).

The Seahawks had hoped the bye last week would allow Adams to recover enough to return against Arizona but Carroll said the team decided it made more sense to hold out Adams for one more weekend to assure that when he can return he will be at less risk of re-injury.

Carroll said Adams will not make the trip to Arizona so he can continue to focus on rehab.

Carroll called the injury a first-degree groin strain the day after it happened.

Ryan Neal will again start at strong safety with Adams out.

If Iupati were unable to play then Jordan Simmons would again start at left guard, having also filled in for Iupati in the win over the Vikings on Oct. 11.