RENTON — To no surprise — but maybe more concern about when he will be able to return — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not play Sunday at Arizona.

It will be the third game Adams has missed since injuring his groin in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 27. He has not practiced all week and the team officially declared him out on Friday’s injury report.

The Seahawks listed only one other player on the game status report — left guard Mike Iupati as questionable with a back injury.

The rest of the roster is healthy enough to play, including linebacker and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who did not practice on Wednesday as the team manages a sore knee.

Arizona listed six players as questionable, including standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins with an ankle injury. However, Hopkins has been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and has played in every game in leading the NFL receiving yards per game at 100.2, and he was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out earlier in the week, seeming to point to him playing Sunday night.

The Seahawks had hoped the bye last week would allow Adams to recover enough to return against Arizona. But that didn’t happen and Adams somewhat ominously said this week in during his weekly appearance on Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora, that he is not setting a timetable for his return.

“Body’s feeling good, man,” Adams said. “I’m starting to get my step. I’m starting to get back to me. I know my body. God’s timing is the best timing so I’m not even going to put a ‘when I will return’ or whatever it is. For me it’s like, I’ll let coach address the injury and stuff like that. I don’t get into that because I’m focused on something else. I’ll let him make the shots. We’re on the same team, we have our opinions, and we come up with the conclusion together.”

Carroll called the injury a first-degree groin strain the day after it happened.

Ryan Neal will again start at strong safety with Adams out.

If Iupati were unable to play then Jordan Simmons would again start at left guard, having also filled in for Iupati in the win over the Vikings on Oct. 11.