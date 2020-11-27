Jamal Adams takes the blame for the injury that left him playing, in the words of coach Pete Carroll, “with one arm’’ for the past two games,

On the third play of the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss at Los Angeles on Nov. 15, Adams came up to the right side of the line of scrimmage to try to take on tight end Gerald Everrett on a run by Cam Akers.

As Adams tells it: “I was playing terrible technique and got slammed (to the ground). Very embarrassing. But it happens.’’

Adams eventually left for the locker room to get checked out but returned after missing three snaps to play the rest of the game, making two sacks and forcing a fumble of Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

He then came back four days later to play every snap of Seattle’s 28-21 win against Arizona, helping force an intentional grounding call in the fourth quarter that set up a safety, which proved to be a pivotal turning point in the game.

“The quick turnaround was very tough playing with one arm, dealing with a shoulder injury,’’ Adams said when he spoke to the media Friday via Zoom.

Then Adams launched something of a warning to Seattle’s future opponents.

“But it’s getting better, and that’s the scary part,’’ he said. “So watch out.’’

The shoulder injury occurred in what was the second game Adams played after missing four games due to a groin injury suffered late in a game against Dallas on Sept. 27.

Adams has 3.5 sacks since returning, giving him a team-leading 5.5 for the season in just six games.

The way Adams sees it, there should be more where that came from as he continues to not only get healthier but also more comfortable with Seattle’s defense and his teammates.

Carroll has said often this season he thinks one of the major issues for the Seahawks defense has been a lack of continuity, trying to work in new players such as Adams, while also dealing with myriad injuries.

The Arizona game, though, marked an obvious step in the right direction with Seattle holding the NFL’s top offense in terms of yards to 314 — 100 below its average.

“Guys are starting to get healthy, we’re starting to understand everything, understand what my teammate is doing next to me, understand what I’m doing, what’s my job responsibilities,’’ Adams said. “So that’s the cool thing and the neat deal about this whole little thing, man, we’re just gonna continue to get better. That’s all we can do.’’

What Adams also wants is a chance to change the perception that he’s struggled in pass coverage this year.

Adams has just a 44.5 grade via Pro Football Focus for his pass coverage this year (compared to 79.8 for his pass rushing and 57 overall), allowing a passer rating of 129.8 when targeted.

But asked about how he feels he’s performed in coverage this season, Adams rose quickly to his own defense.

“I had one bad play vs. (Stefon) Diggs (against Buffalo),’’ Adams said, an apparent reference to a 25-yard reception when Diggs beats Adams off the line of scrimmage. “And I went from, you know, being one of the guys that can take away all the tight ends to all of a sudden can’t cover. So, to answer your question, brother, you know, I’m fine and I’m doing fine in coverage. I haven’t been in a lot of man situations, believe it or not, but you know things can change, and I’m looking forward to those things changing.’’

Shell, six others sit out, Ogbuehi could get start at right tackle

Seven Seahawks sat out practice Friday due to injury, including right tackle Brandon Shell, who continues to deal with a high ankle sprain and appears doubtful at best to play Monday night against the Eagles.

Others who were out were backup OLs Jordan Simmons (calf) and Kyle Fuller (ankle), starting left tackle Duane Brown (getting his regular rest day), backup RB Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (foot) and receiver Freddie Swain (foot/personal).

Five others were limited, including running back Chris Carson (foot) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), each of whom the team hopes can return for Monday’s game after sitting out the last four.

Also limited were guard Damien Lewis (hip/knee), guard Mike Iupati (back/hip) and receiver David Moore (hip).

If Shell can’t go, then Cedric Ogbuehi is likely to get his first start of the season at right tackle.

Ogbuehi got 25 starts at tackle (both left and right) for the Bengals in 2016 and 2017 but has not started a game since then. He played the final 11 snaps against Arizona last Thursday after Shell departed.

“We’ll see how it goes with Brandon,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said after practice Friday. “But if Cedric goes out there and plays we have no questions he’s going to go out there and play really well,’’

And while Carson was listed as limited, Schottenheimer indicated Carson is on track to play against the Eagles.

“It’d be great to get him out there,’’ Schottenheimer said. “I know he’s excited. He looks terrific.’’