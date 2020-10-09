RENTON — The Seahawks listed 26 players on their injury report Wednesday.

By Friday that number was down to six, with only one player declared officially out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings —- safety Jamal Adams.

That was no surprise as coach Pete Carroll had said on Wednesday that Adams would miss a second straight game after suffering a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the win over the Cowboys on Sept. 27.

Seattle listed five other players as questionable — safety Lano Hill (back), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), left guard Mike Iupati (knee/back) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee).

Carroll has held out hope this week that Dunbar will be able to return to play right cornerback after missing the last two games.

With Adams out and Hill questionable it is expected that Ryan Neal will again start at safety alongside Quandre Diggs.

If Iupati is out then Jordan Simmons or Jamarco Jones would likely get the start. Simmons is officially listed as the backup to Iupati.

Hyde did not play last week with a sore shoulder and the Seahawks could take it careful with him this week knowing they have their bye next week. Same holds true with Brooks, who suffered a knee injury against Dallas and did not play last week.