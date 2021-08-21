In preseason game two, the Seahawks continued their trend of being increasingly careful about playing starters and other key players with 22 sitting out for Saturday’s contest at Lumen Field against Denver.

The Seahawks held out 31 players for their first preseason game last week against the Raiders in Las Vegas, which was the third-highest total of any NFL team in the opening weekend.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during his weekly segment on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle the 22 players are “starters or players we don’t want to risk injury with.’’

That number included quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Chris Carson and receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, with only two players who might be starters when the season begins — center Kyle Fuller and left guard Damien Lewis — seeing action on offense.

Among defensive starters not playing were linebacker Bobby Wagner, safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, ends Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa and tackle Poona Ford.

Injury, of course, has always been a consideration when it comes to playing in the preseason.

But the Seahawks could have other reasons for holding out more players this year.

One is not wanting to show off any of the new offense of first-year coordinator Shane Waldron, which might mean the team doesn’t see much value in throwing offensive starters on the field to go through just basic plays.

Also, the Seahawks and all NFL teams did not have preseason games a year ago and found they could still prepare for the regular season well enough without them.

Teams around the league also are handling the preseason differently now that there are just three preseason games and 17 in the regular season, somewhat changing the nature of the preseason. The Seahawks, for instance, held a mock game at Lumen Field two weeks ago in which offensive starters saw significant action.

Many starters — including Wilson, Lockett, Adams, Metcalf, Diggs and Wagner — put on full uniforms and went through warm-ups but then took off the pads for the game itself.

The next question is whether the Seahawks decide to get key players any work next Saturday when they host the Chargers at Lumen Field at 7 p.m.

There might not be any answer before that game from coach Pete Carroll.

Carrol has been intentionally vague when asked about how he would handle the new three-game preseason.

The Seahawks had a pretty predictable rhythm to the preseason before 2020, with starters usually at least seeing some action in the first game and then a bit more in weeks two and three — usually playing into the third quarter in the third game, which was often referred to as a “dress rehearsal’’ for the regular season. Starters then usually played little or none in the fourth game. That, though, began to change in 2019 when starters did not play in the first or fourth games.

Throughout his Seattle career, Carroll has been coy when asked whether starters would play.

He was again Friday, saying only: “We’ll show you what’s going on when we get there. We’re not going to announce anything.’’

Burr-Kirven injured on kickoff

Third-year linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, a former standout at the University of Washington, suffered a knee injury while blocking on the opening kickoff, further depleting an already thin linebacker corps.

Advertising

The kick was a touchback but Burr-Kirven appeared to be shoved by a Denver defensive player and then stumbled and stepped awkwardly on his leg.

Teammates immediately called for trainers, and a cart came on the field quickly. Teammates rushed the cart to console Burr-Kirven after he hopped onto it with one leg and was taken off the field.

He was listed as out with a knee injury.

Burr-Kirven was slated to be a backup at both inside spots, a position where the Seahawks do not have much depth.

Cody Barton is the only other experienced player who can back up at the two inside spots, and other injuries at the position have forced Seattle recently to use fullback Nick Bellore — a former linebacker with the Jets, 49ers and Lions — on defense.

Bellore, in fact, was used on defense in the second quarter on a goal-line stand on Denver’s second possession.

Others who have played inside in camp are rookies Aaron Donkor and Jon Rhattigan, though Rhattigan has yet to suit up due to an injury Seattle also recently signed free agent Lakiem Williams, a Spanaway Lake High grad who played in college at Syracuse.

Ursua carted off

Also injured in the first half was third-year receiver John Ursua, who was carted off late in the second quarter with what was called as a knee injury. He was listed as out for the rest of the game.

Ursua, battling for a roster spot, got significant playing time in the first half and led the Seahawks with three receptions for 34 yards at the time of the injury.

Schneider: Adams deal came together quickly

In his pregame radio interview, Schneider also said the contract for Adams — which was signed Tuesday — came together swiftly following the team’s trip to Las Vegas last weekend to play the Raiders.

Asked by Steve Raible that the deal must have been closer than Schneider had let on during his interview last Saturday, Schneider said: “Actually, that’s not true. I didn’t know that. Things moved along very quickly over the next two days.’’

That jibes with reports that the two sides were at a stalemate as of Monday afternoon before a text from Adams’ mother help spur things along. He agreed to the contract Tuesday morning and signed it that afternoon.

Schneider called it “a long negotiation’’ but said he is “super excited’’ to have it done.

“Just his energy, I think everybody felt it, people seeing the interviews (after he was signed),’’ Schneider said. “He was carrying himself like that when he was not practicing. He still was treating our staff amazing, the equipment guys, the trainers and obviously his coaches and teammates. … He brings a lot of energy and you could feel it this week in practice.’’