So much for letting Eddie Lacy take the tailback job and run with it.

After rushing for 20 yards on six carries in the first quarter of an eventual 17-14 defeat against Washington on Sunday, Lacy retired to the sideline with a strained groin.

Coach Pete Carroll was vague about how long Lacy might be out.

“I don’t know how severe that is,’’ Carroll said. “I can’t tell you.’’

But since Seattle has the quickest turnaround a team can — a Thursday night game at Arizona — any sort of injury could mean Lacy would be sidelined again. Or, at the least, consigned to a complementary role.

And that would figure to mean going back to Thomas Rawls, who played the final three quarters against Washington, as the starter.

Rawls gave the running game a little life at times, almost matching his rushing total for the season with 39 yards on nine carries. He came into the game with just 59 on 30 attempts and that, combined with his struggles the past few weeks with a fumble and two dropped passes, contributed to Seattle’s decision this week to go with Lacy.

“Thomas jumped in there and did pretty good,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said he was “anxious’’ to see how the running game would look with Lacy being the lead guy for an entire game.

“We just didn’t get a chance to find out,’’ Carroll said.

Rawls said he remained confident in himself despite the issues of the past couple of weeks and said he thought that with his work in practice, “I feel like I got better last week, just individually.’’

The loss of Lacy left Seattle with just two tailbacks — J.D. McKissic the other — with C.J. Prosise inactive with a lingering high ankle sprain.

The hope obviously will be that Prosise will be available against the Cardinals. But given that he’s played just two snaps since Sept. 24, it’ll be hard for the Seahawks to know how much they can rely on him. Seattle also has Mike Davis on the practice squad and could make a move to put him on the 53-man roster if Lacy will be out a while.

Flag, flag, everywhere a flag

Seattle’s 16 penalties were one shy of the team record of 17 set against Green Bay in 1984 and were the most of the Carroll era.

The 138 yards lost due to penalties was also just off the team record of 145 set against Denver in 1979 and was the third-highest in team history.

Seattle had 10 penalties on offense, three on defense and three on special teams.

The offensive penalties included three holding calls and three false starts as well as two pass interference penalties.

Penalties have been a consistent issue for weeks now as Seattle has had 10 or more four of the past six games. Seattle’s season total of 82 is nine more than any other team (including teams that have yet to have their bye).

Carroll didn’t do much disputing the validity of the penalties on Sunday, saying the team simply has to get better at avoiding flags.

Carroll noted that some of the holding calls come when Russell Wilson scrambles and that the linemen have to sense when Wilson is leaving the pocket and “release’’ from their defensive player.

But, in general, he seemed mystified by all the flags.

“I’m just really disappointed tonight because we’ve been addressing it and we haven’t cleaned it up and that really bugs me,’’ he said.

McDougald ‘fine’ in replacing Thomas

One of the big questions entering the game was how Seattle’s defense would hold up without free safety Earl Thomas, who missed his first game of the season with a hamstring injury.

That Washington had just 244 yards — and only 174 until the final drive — helped make the point to Carroll that McDougald played pretty well (neither of the final two plays that led to Washington’s winning touchdown directly involved McDougald).

“I thought he did fine,’’ Carroll said. “They didn’t get anything down the middle on us at all, all day long. I don’t think we skipped a beat right there.’’

The Seahawks might have to go with McDougald for another game. Carroll said afterward he was unsure if Thomas will be able to play Thursday.

“I can’t tell,’’ Carroll said. “We won’t know, really, until right up to game time.’’

McDougald said Washington really didn’t test him as much as he had anticipated.

“I felt like they were going to come out and try me and attack me a little bit because I was the new guy back there,’’ said McDougald, who signed a one-year deal in March after starting 31 games the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. “But that didn’t really happen.’’

Notes

• Along with Lacy, Seattle suffered three other injuries as defensive end Marcus Smith left with a concussion, linebacker and core special teams player D.J. Alexander suffered an ankle injury and fullback Tre Madden injured a calf. But it was unclear the severity of any of the injuries. The Seahawks also played without defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who suffered an oblique injury in practice. Carroll said Richardson will “have a chance to play’’ against Arizona.

• The Seahawks hoped that Washington receiver Josh Doctson would be ruled to have not caught the ball on his diving catch that put the ball at the 1 and ultimately led to the winning score. “It was a terrific play, but it was a very questionable grab, too, because the ball was touching the ground,’’ Carroll said. “But he held on to it.’’ Carroll said he was looking both at whether the play was good and if Doctson might have scored, which as Carroll said could have given Seattle more time — the play came with 1:02 left. “I was kind of battling on both ends right there,’’ Carroll said. “It was worth looking at with both extremes kind of available.’’