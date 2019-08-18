MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie receiver DK Metcalf and linebacker Shaquem Griffin were among the Seahawks who were scratched from the lineup prior to Sunday night’s second preseason game against the Vikings, each battling injuries.

Griffin did not make the trip while still struggling with a bruised knee suffered in the first preseason game a week ago Thursday against Denver. Griffin was held out of practice early in the week, returned to practice at midweek, talking to reporters afterward on Thursday and not indicating there were any issues, and then was held out again late in the week with coach Pete Carroll said the injury had flared up again and the team needed to take a closer look at it.

“Yeah, he had a bruised knee that kind of happened in the game and he got back to practice and it kind of flared up a little bit again, so we chilled him out today,” Carroll said after practice Friday.

As for Metcalf, general manager John Schneider said on his regular weekly pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that he has “a sore leg” and that the team is resting him for now to see how it responds.

“Going to take it day-by day,” Schneider said. “See how it goes.”

Metcalf practiced during the week, including during all of the final practice of the week that was open to the media on Friday.

It was not immediately how or when Metcalf was injured, or if this is a lingering issue. The team held a closed practice on Saturday before flying to Minnesota.

Metcalf also missed the team’s mock game at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell on Aug. 3 with an oblique injury.

He recovered from that to play five days later in the preseason opener against the Broncos, making one catch for eight yards on four targets, all in the first half from Paxton Lynch.

Metcalf was selected by the team in the second round of the 2019 draft and garnered immense hype for performances in the rookie minicamp and other offseason workouts, expected to contend for a starting spot.

But Metcalf has also had a history of injuries, playing just 21 of a possible 36 games in his three years at Ole Miss.

Griffin, a preseason sensation a year ago, got off to a nice start last Thursday, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff. But he suffered the bruised knee at some point during the game and played just 14 defensive snaps.

Griffin is considered in a battle for a spot on the 53-man roster this season with Seattle drafting two other linebackers, Utah’s Cody Barton and UW’s Ben Burr-Kirven.

WAGNER, WRIGHT SIT OUT, WILSON PLAYS

The Seahawks were also expected to hold out some veteran players, including linebackers Bobby Wagner (who had not been expected to play after missing most of the last two weeks to have a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee) and K.J. Wright (who has been practicing but was just being held out having missed much of last season with a knee injury suffered in a preseason game on this same field in Minneapolis).

“We’re going to protect some guys this evening as we get ready for the regular season,” Schneider said.

However, one veteran who was expected to play is quarterback Russell Wilson who was in uniform and taking part in all drills prior to the game. Wilson did not play in the preseason opener, one of 13 listed starters held out for precautionary reasons.