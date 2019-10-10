RENTON — A few hours after Chris Carson said he felt “close to 100%” in having recovering from 54 touches in two games played barely 100 hours apart, the Seahawks running back showed up on the team’s injury report with a shoulder issue.

Carson did not mention the injury when he talked to reporters before practice, and he has not been on the injury report previously this season, playing in all five games.

Coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Thursday, so there was no immediate word on if the injury is something that could impact his availability for Sunday’s game at Cleveland. Being listed as limited could mean Carson sustained the injury in practice itself, or that it was just something that crept up and held him out a little bit.

Carson is on pace for 301 carries this season and is coming off consecutive 100-yard games against Arizona and the Rams, having also caught the winning TD against Los Angeles on a 5-yard catch with 2:28 left.

Carson said he went back to Atlanta for a few days during the weekend break following the win over the Rams.

“I just chilled for the most part,” Carson said. “I let my body heal up and hung out with my dogs.”

Asked how he felt, he said “I feel pretty good now. I feel good, close to 100%. It’s still early in the week, so we have some time. But I feel pretty good.”

The Seahawks also listed Carson’s backup, Rashaad Penny, on the injury report for the first time this week with the hamstring issue that held him out of the games against the Saints and Cardinals. But Penny was listed as a full participant, indicating no serious concern.

Still, Seattle’s top two running backs appearing on the injury report or the first time this week the day before the team is due to leave for Cleveland and Sunday’s game against the Browns is at least something to watch.

Fluker, Brown sit out practice

The Seahawks listed only two players as sitting out — guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps).

Fluker’s absence for a second straight day increases the chances that Jamarco Jones will make the first start of his career Sunday against the Browns. Jones replaced Fluker when Fluker left the win over the Rams following the second series.

Brown has dealt with a biceps injury since the Saints game but has played through it the last two weeks.

Those two and Carson were the only three Seahawks who were not listed as full participants.

Among the full participants was defensive end Branden Jackson, who sat out Wednesday with a neck injury. Offensive line Ethan Pocic, who has not played the last three games dealing with mid-back and neck injuries, was also listed as a full participant.

Mr. Unlimited meets Mr. October

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s mini-bye weekend included a trip to New York to take in a Yankees playoff game (the Yankees still own Wilson’s baseball rights). Wilson tweeted a picture of himself and wife Ciara with Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who earned the nickname Mr. October for his performances in the postseason, and specifically in leading the Yankees to World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.

Wilson said he has actually gotten to know Jackson fairly well during his visits to spring training the past two seasons.

“Reggie’s been awesome,” Wilson said. “I had talked to him about the World Series and just different games. When I go to spring training, I have lunch with him. We sit for about an hour just talking ball and talking life. It’s just cool sitting in the dugout talking to him as well. MVP and all that. There’s a lot of cool stories. I think with Reggie though, you see a person who is clutch. One of the greatest players to ever play the game. When he walked up to the plate, you knew something great was going to happen.

“I think that Mr. October was a guy that my dad used to always tell me about and admired and everything else. Him doing it for the Yankees and everything else for all those years. It was pretty cool I got to sit with Reggie at the game and spend some time with him at the Yankees game this past weekend. That was really cool.”