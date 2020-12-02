The good news is Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap does not appear to have a significant injury to his foot.

The bad is that it remains unclear if he will be able to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

That was the word from coach Pete Carroll when he talked to the media Wednesday via Zoom, saying that an MRI on Dunlap’s foot — which he injured in Monday night’s win at Philadelphia — did not reveal a major injury.

“There’s a little something going on but nothing serious,’’ Carroll said.

But the injury is enough that it has his status for this week in question.

“We just need to see how he goes and handles the week,’’ Carroll said. “I can’t tell you how he’ll be on game day yet, but we’re hopeful, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play.’’

Dunlap’s arrival via trade with Cincinnati has proven to be a significant boost for the Seattle defense. Dunlap has four sacks in four games while the Seahawks have 22 in their last five — the most in the NFL in that time — and now have 31 for the season to rank tied for seventh in the NFL.

Here’s more of what Carroll said to the media Wednesday

Carson ‘a little sore’ after first game in a month

Chris Carson got the start at running back for Seattle Monday in his first game since Oct. 25 when he suffered a mid-foot sprain.

Carson, though, was limited to eight carries as the Seahawks tried to ease him back some after the layoff. Despite that, he led Seattle with 41 yards rushing, 16 coming on a second-quarter touchdown.

Carroll said Carson came out of the game “a little sore’’ but that he “should be fine’’ for the game against the Giants.

That could mean, though, that Carlos Hyde will continue to get significant work.

Hyde had 15 carries for 22 yards and played 41 snaps to 25 for Carson.

Seahawks keeping third-team QB away from Wilson, Smith

Carroll said the situation that Denver found itself faced with last week — of none of its quarterbacks being available due to COVID-19 protocols — means the Seahawks will make sure to keep practice squad quarterback Danny Etling separate from Russell Wilson and backup Geno Smith during the week.

Etling, who played at LSU, was claimed off waivers from Atlanta during training camp, has been on the team’s practice squad all season.

“We have stepped forward in terms of taking care of Danny to make sure he is apart from the other QBs,’’ Carroll said. “If we had, heaven forbid, some kind of a circumstance, he would not be considered connected to those guys, so in essence he has separated from the QBs for now and he’s done a fantastic job to this point where we trust that he can go to all the meetings, all the virtually and stay with us nd work out and all that kind of stuff apart from those guys and we’ll keep him available.’’

Carroll also noted that tight end Jacob Hollister and defensive back D.J. Reed each have quarterback backgrounds and could be used in an emergency, if needed. He said several other players do, as well, though he didn’t name them.

Giants QB Daniel Jones appearing doubtful for Sunday

The Giants are likely to go with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback Sunday with starter Daniel Jones dealing with a hamstring injury. Jones has not been ruled out for the game but he did not practice Wednesday, seeming to throw it further into doubt whether he can play — it’s been considered a long shot all along since he was injured on Sunday against the Bengals.

The Giants also have former Northwestern star Clayton Thorson as a backup behind McCoy, who was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2010 but has just 28 NFL starts and only seven since 2011. He is 7-21 as an NFL starter.

Carroll noted that the skill sets of Jones and McCoy are pretty similar, meaning Seattle’s defensive preparation won’t change.

“He’s still a guy that kind of plays within the system,’’ Carroll said of McCoy. “He’s a good accurate thrower. He can move around and run a little bit, so we expect to see basically the same stuff.’’

Notes

— Carroll said the team will get additional word from doctors this week on if and/or when defensive end Darrell Taylor may be able to return to practice. The team’s second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Taylor has been on the Non-Football Injury list all season after having a titanium rod put in his leg following the 2019 season at Tennessee. “He didn’t have a setback,’’ Carroll said. “But there was a point there where they wanted to clarify what’s going to happen when he does come back, and so we went back to the docs and he’s got a couple interviews this week to clear the air on where we’re going.’’

— Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny is “getting real close to doing some stuff.’’ Penny is on the Physically Unable to Perform list after suffering a knee injury last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles. Carroll expressed optimism that Penny might be able to return to practice next week saying “ we’re right there for a shot to jump back in here.’’

— The Seahawks filled out their 16-player practice squad Wednesday by signing defensive tackle Myles Adams and receiver Darvin Kidsy Jr. Adams is a 6-2, 290-pound rookie from Rice who was in camp with the Panthers. Kidsy is in his third year and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with Washington before being released before the season this year. He has appeared in five games, making one catch for 8 yards. Kidsy played at Texas Southern.

— Aside from Jones being out, the Giants also listed four players as limited: WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), S Nate Ebner (knee) and LB David Mayo (knee).