The good news is Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap does not appear to have a significant foot injury.

The bad news is it remains unclear if he will play Sunday against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.

That was the word from coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday via Zoom, saying that an MRI on Dunlap’s foot — which he injured in Monday night’s win at Philadelphia — did not reveal a major injury.

“There’s a little something going on, but nothing serious,” Carroll said.

But his status for this week is in question.

“We just need to see how he goes and handles the week,” Carroll said. “I can’t tell you how he’ll be on game day yet, but we’re hopeful, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play.”

Dunlap’s arrival via trade with Cincinnati has been a significant boost. He has four sacks in four games, and the Seahawks have 22 in their past five — the most in the NFL during that span — and have 31 for the season, tied for seventh in the NFL.

Here’s more of what Carroll said to the media Wednesday:

Carson ‘a little sore’

Chris Carson got the start at running back Monday night, his first game since Oct. 25 when he suffered a mid-foot sprain.

Carson, though, was limited to eight carries as the Seahawks tried to ease him back. Despite that he led Seattle with 41 yards rushing, including 16 on a second-quarter touchdown.

Carroll said Carson came out of the game “a little sore” but added that he “should be fine” against the Giants.

That could mean, though, that Carlos Hyde will continue to get significant work.

Hyde had 15 carries for 22 yards and played 41 snaps, to 25 for Carson.

Seahawks separate Etling

Carroll said the situation Denver faced last week — none of its quarterbacks was available due to COVID-19 protocols — has led the Seahawks to keep practice-squad quarterback Danny Etling separate from starter Russell Wilson and backup Geno Smith during the week.

Etling, who played at LSU, was claimed off waivers from Atlanta during training camp and has been on the practice squad all season.

“We have stepped forward in terms of taking care of Danny to make sure he is apart from the other QBs,” Carroll said. “If we had, heaven forbid, some kind of a circumstance, he would not be considered connected to those guys, so in essence he has separated from the QBs for now, and he’s done a fantastic job to this point where we trust that he can go to all the meetings, all them virtually and stay with us and work out and all that kind of stuff apart from those guys, and we’ll keep him available.”

Carroll said tight end Jacob Hollister and defensive back D.J. Reed have quarterback backgrounds and could be used in an emergency.

Giants QB Jones seems doubtful

The Giants are likely to go with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback Sunday, as starter Daniel Jones deals with a hamstring injury.

Jones has not been ruled out, but he did not practice Wednesday. He was injured Sunday against the Bengals.

The Giants have former Northwestern star Clayton Thorson behind McCoy, who was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2010 but has just 28 NFL starts and only seven since 2011. He is 7-21 as an NFL starter.

Carroll noted that the skill sets of Jones and McCoy are pretty similar, meaning Seattle’s defensive preparation won’t change.

“He’s still a guy that kind of plays within the system,” Carroll said of McCoy. “He’s a good, accurate thrower. He can move around and run a little bit, so we expect to see basically the same stuff.”

Notes

Carroll said the team will get additional word from doctors this week on if and/or when defensive end Darrell Taylor can return to practice. The team’s second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Taylor has been on the Non-Football Injury list all season after having a titanium rod put in his leg following the 2019 season at Tennessee. “He didn’t have a setback,” Carroll said. “But there was a point there where they wanted to clarify what’s going to happen when he does come back, and so we went back to the docs, and he’s got a couple interviews this week to clear the air on where we’re going.”

Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny is “getting real close to doing some stuff.” Penny is on the Physically Unable to Perform list after suffering a knee injury last Dec. 8 against the Rams in Los Angeles. Carroll expressed optimism that Penny might return to practice next week: “We’re right there for a shot to jump back in here.”

The Seahawks filled out their 16-player practice squad Wednesday by signing defensive tackle Myles Adams and receiver Darvin Kidsy Jr. Adams is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound rookie from Rice who was in camp with the Panthers. Kidsy is in his third year and spent 2018 and 2019 with Washington before being released before this season. He has appeared in five games, making one catch for 8 yards. Kidsy played at Texas Southern.