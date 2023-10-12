RENTON — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, in his first comments to the media since the 24-3 win at New York on Oct. 2, said Thursday he has “progressively gotten better’’ from his knee and ankle injuries.

That seemed to indicate that Smith may not be healed from the injury suffered when he was tackled by the Giants’ Isaiah Simmons as he neared their sideline in the second quarter — a tackle that the Seahawks felt could, and maybe should have, drawn a flag.

Smith said the bye week came at a good time.

“It was big for me in terms of recovery, just getting my body right,” Smith said. “Took a little bit of a hit and had to leave the game. Just to be able to have a week off to allow my knee and ankle to rest. Just recovery and an extra week to prepare, get stronger.’’

While Smith was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, backup Drew Lock was not, sitting out with an ankle injury.

Lock was not on Wednesday’s injury report indicating the injury is something new. There were no further details beyond the injury report since coach Pete Carroll does not talk to the media on Thursdays.

In a sign that the injury could be something of a concern, the Seahawks re-signed rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers to the practice squad Thursday. Ahlers, from East Carolina, served as their third QB throughout the offseason program and the preseason before being released Sept. 12 following the regular-season opener.

Lock completed 2 of 6 passes for 63 yards and led a 75-yard TD drive against the Giants in his first regular-season action with the Seahawks.

They had been going with just two quarterbacks on their roster the previous three weeks after releasing Ahlers.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron revealed Thursday that running back DeeJay Dallas — who played quarterback in high school — was the team’s third QB against the Giants.

Ahlers would have to be elevated to the roster Saturday to be eligible to play Sunday. As of Thursday it was unclear if that will be necessary. The Seahawks will have to release a game status report Friday afternoon.

Waldron declined to say who would be the third QB if necessary for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

The hope is that Smith will stay upright against the Bengals. Waldron said Smith was well enough in the second half against the Giants that the team did not have to alter any of its game plan.

“He still looked fine rolling out and running the bootlegs and the keeper game right there, so felt good when he came back in to be able to operate and function at a normal level,’’ Waldron said. “I know he was hurting and grinding through the rest of that game.”

Smith reiterated Thursday that he did fear that he had suffered a major injury, which undoubtedly played into some of the emotion he displayed.

“But like I said after the game, just thankful that I was able to come out of that without any major injury,” he said.

As for how his knee felt when the team practiced Wednesday — its first significant work of the week — he said: “Progressively gotten better every day, and I assume that’ll continue.”

Carroll said earlier this week he will talk to the NFL again after the season about making the kind of tackle Simmons used on Smith — which Carroll called a “horse collar’’ but is also often referred to as a “hip drop’’ — illegal.

The NFL reviewed the tackle but did not fine Simmons — who wasn’t penalized at the time — a sign that it did not see anything wrong with it.

Smith echoed Carroll in saying that he thinks the league should reconsider that stance.

“I know it’s a tough game and a lot going on out there,’’ Smith said. “What I will say is that style of tackle is banned by rugby. There’s been a lot cases where that’s caused injures, and I think, in my opinion, was unnecessary on the sidelines, out of bounds. They didn’t think so, (so) who cares what I’ve got to say.”

Adams fully cleared to play

Safety Jamal Adams, who was in the concussion protocol, was cleared to practice on Wednesday, but hadn’t yet been cleared to play in a game.

That happened Thursday as Adams was not listed on the team’s injury report, signifying he is cleared to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

Because he had not been cleared earlier, Adams was not available to the media Thursday other than saying informally to a few reporters that “I feel great.’’

Adams played the first nine snaps of the game as the Seahawks used a three-safety set throughout the Giants’ opening possession before he was injured when he was kneed by Giants QB Daniel Jones while trying to make a tackle.

Adams just missed a sack on a blitz and had two tackles in his nine plays, including the one on which he was hurt.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said after practice he was looking forward to Adams’ returning for Sunday’s game.

“The part you immediately felt was his playmaking, even though obviously he wishes — we all wish — he would’ve made the sack on the first one that sent him off the edge,’’ Hurtt said. “He was right there. But you see his presence there, and then obviously the great hit out in the flat that he had before he ended up getting hurt. You see the energy, the flashiness, the energy that he brings and the explosiveness as a playmaker, so that part was awesome. Great to have him back.”

