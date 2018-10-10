Seattle is one of the last teams to get the call to play in London, where the NFL has held at least one game every year since 2007.

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner needed only five words Wednesday to sum up the overriding feeling in the team’s locker room about Seattle’s trip to London to play the Raiders on Sunday.

Is he excited about it?

“The flight, no. London, yes,’’ Wagner said.

Other players echoed similar thoughts the last few days as the Seahawks prepared for the longest trip they have ever taken for a regular season game — the team estimates it at 4,801 miles — with plans to leave around 8 p.m. Seattle time Wednesday and arrive in London at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Seahawks, in fact, were packing up on Wednesday afternoon, with players filling equipment bags for the trip before they conducted their last practice at the VMAC in Renton and then headed to the airport.

The hope is players will sleep on the plane, with the Seahawks then scheduled to practice roughly 90 minutes after they land in London Thursday, with the plan to try to get everyone quickly acclimated to the eight-hour time difference.

“Just got to get through the flight however I get through the flight,’’ Wagner said. “Reading, catching up on my movies — I don’t get to the movies (during the season) so I’ll catch up on all the movies they let me catch up on. But I think it will be a fun trip.’’

The NFL has played games annually in London since 2007 — the Seahawks-Raiders game is the first of three that will be played there this year — as part of the league’s goal to continually expose the game to an international audience.

From 2007-12 just one game a year was held in London. The series was expanded in 2013 with the NFL making it clear playing games abroad was an idea that was here to stay and that teams would have to accept that they would eventually be called to make the trip.

As well as the length of the trip, teams don’t like giving up a home game, one reason the NFL has often sent those that don’t draw as well (Jacksonville has played a game in London every year since 2013 and will again this year) or those in the midst of moves or stadium changes (other home teams this year are, obviously, Oakland, moving soon to Vegas; and the Chargers, waiting to move into their new stadium in Los Angeles).

The Seahawks knew eventually the day would come they would have to make the journey — the NFL’s press release proudly touts that 29 of the 32 NFL teams will have played in London by the end of this season (all but Green Bay, Carolina and Houston).

Seattle’s biggest hope was that when it was called it wouldn’t have to give up a home game (the Seahawks undoubtedly reminded the league they’ve had 132 straight sellouts dating to 2003).

Seattle got its wish when the game was announced last January. And substituting a trip to the Black Hole of Oakland with a visit to London — while keeping all eight home games — makes the length of the flight and other logistical challenges more bearable.

“You can imagine how long these guys have been working on it,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week, referring to team’s equipment staff and others in the organization. “I’m talking all aspects from our club. The meetings, the travel, the trips and the preliminary trips and all that stuff. They’ve been working like crazy for this thing. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to undertake, but they’ve got it nailed.’’ (Among the challenges? The Seahawks are sending 21,000 pounds of cargo to London including 1,150 rolls of athletic tape; two tons of sports medicine supplies such as medication, tape, scissors, tables, rehab equipment and splints; and 500 pairs of shoes for players, coaches, staff for practice and gameday).

The game was originally scheduled for a new stadium in Tottenham. But it was moved to Wembley in August due to what were officially termed as “issues with the critical safety systems’’ within the stadium at Tottenham (a Seahawks contingent, as well as quarterback Russell Wilson, had already toured the new Tottenham stadium in the summer to get a feel for it).

It will be the 19th NFL game held at Wembley, which dates to 1923 but was rebuilt in 2007 — all three London games this year will be played there.

The stadium seats roughly 84,000 for football.

A few Seahawks have played there already, including cornerback Neiko Thorpe, who was with the Raiders in 2014 when Oakland lost to Miami 38-14.

Thorpe recalls two things — that the field seemed slippery and that because many in attendance were either new to the game or had no specific rooting interest in either team that ”there was a lot of cheering for no reason. There was a lot of cheering for just random stuff.’’

Thorpe thinks maybe that will be different now that more games have been played there. Seattle fans are also noted for traveling well and it won’t be a surprise if the Seahawks’ first appearance in London draws a sizeable crowd.

Carroll’s goal, though, is to try to keep everything as close to normal as possible. Carroll said he thinks leaving Wednesday night will be enough time to acclimate to the eight-hour change (the Raiders aren’t leaving until Thursday night, arriving roughly 25 hours after Seattle will).

The team could have left earlier, but Carroll preferred getting in two significant practices and most of the gameplan at home before making the trip.

“Part of it is to get the plan underway and get going and then leave you enough time to adapt,’’ Carroll said. “Some teams go Thursday. We think this is the right way to do it. The game plan will be well under way by the time we’re out of here.’’

The Seahawks will practice Thursday and Friday at a grass field adjacent to their hotel in Watford and won’t step foot in Wembley until Sunday. The team will have some media obligations Thursday and Friday — word is the London media can’t wait to talk to Shaquem Griffin and Michael Dickson — but nothing out of the ordinary.

Players always have some free time on road trips and some figure to take advantage to see some sights. But where the Seahawks are staying in Watford, a bit northwest of London, is not real close to main attractions.

“We are like an hour and something away from where all the action is,’’ Wagner said. “So it’s a business trip to me. I’m going to enjoy and see what I can see but we are going out there to win the game.’’

And that’s ultimately the goal.

While the NFL will hope for an exciting contest that may earn a few new international fans — ones who will also hopefully be compelled to buy a few jerseys and other souvenirs to pour a bit more money into the already-stretched NFL coffers — the Seahawks want to bring home a win and a 3-3 record.

“I think all of us are going to try to stick as much to the script as we can,’’ Carroll said. “There’s no reason because we’re playing over there that we’re going to change anything. That shouldn’t happen. Even though it’s Wembley, we’re not going to kick a soccer ball. So it will be the same game as always.”