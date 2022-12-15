Seattle’s already short-handed defensive line took another hit in the first half of Thursday night’s game against the 49ers at Lumen Field when nose tackle Bryan Mone departed with a knee injury.

Mone was injured with 7:33 to play in the first quarter following a 3-yard run by Christian McCaffrey. He was helped off the field and almost immediately announced as out.

Seattle was already short-handed up front with Al Woods inactive with an Achilles injury.

With Mone out, Seattle used Myles Adams more at tackle in the base defense.

Mone is in his fourth year with the Seahawks after making the roster as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

Mone signed a two-year extension in June worth up to $11.035 million, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season, that included a signing bonus of $1.5 million.

Advertising

Seattle has no defensive linemen on its practice squad so if Mone is out for the long-term the team may need so try to find someone to bring in to at least add depth.

Woods inactive with Achilles injury

Seattle’s list of six inactive players for Thursday’s game included Al Woods, out with an Achilles injury.

The team listed Woods as questionable, hoping he might be able to make it back from an injury suffered in the second quarter Sunday against Carolina to help the run defense against the 49ers. But Woods didn’t practice all week, seeming to indicate he was unlikely to play.

“It is a bummer,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on Seattle Sports 710. “But we’ve got to be able to take care of these guys and on a short week it just wasn’t in the cards to get back this quick.”

Seattle’s other inactives included cornerback Tre Brown, out with illness, and running back DeeJay Dallas, missing his second straight game with a high ankle sprain.

Other inactives were healthy scratches to get down to the gameday max of 48 — running back Tony Jones Jr., offensive lineman Jake Curhan and cornerback Artie Burns.

Advertising

Running back Igwebuike again active

Jones was declared inactive with Seattle having decided to elevate Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad for a second straight week.

Igwebuike served as a kickoff returner and as the third running back behind Kenneth Walker III and Travis Homer.

As expected, Walker was active for the game got the start after missing the Panthers game with an ankle injury.

Igwebuike made his Seahawks debut Sunday against Carolina when he had returns of 50 and 35 yards that led directly to 10 Seattle points.

He did it again with two 31-yard returns in the first half.

Igwebuike was the only player Seattle elevated off the practice squad.

Advertising

The Seahawks had elevated receiver Laquon Treadwell off the practice squad the last three games. But players can only be elevated three times so Seattle now has to put Treadwell on the 53-man roster for him to play again.

Neal active

Among Seattle’s active players was safety Ryan Neal, who was listed as questionable with a sore knee. Neal has dealt with the knee issue for a few weeks now but played all but one snap Sunday against Carolina.

Neal went through a workout on the field before the game with assistant coach DeShawn Shead to test the knee. After the workout he shook hands with Shead, an obvious sign that he had passed the test, and he was back in the starting lineup when the game began.

Right guard rotation continues

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave what seemed a rather noncommittal response on Wednesday when asked if he still like the team’s rotation at right guard of Gabe Jackson and Phil Haynes.

Carroll responded with a simple “yeah.” But maybe he was just trying to keep things close to the vest as the rotation — which the team has used for the last eight games — continued throughout the first half.

Other notes

— The Seahawks made one practice squad move Thursday, signing receiver Jaylen Smith and cutting running back Wayne Gallman. The 6-4, 220-pound Smith was also on Seattle’s practice squad briefly late in the 2019 season. Smith has also been on practice squads of Baltimore and New England and played in the XFL and CFL but has not played in a regular-season NFL game. Gallman signed with the Seahawks on Dec. 6 but did not play in a game.

Sponsored

— San Francisco’s inactives included five players dealing with injuries — receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and cornerback Samuel Womack (concussion). The 49ers’ other inactives were offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

— The 49ers went with just two quarterbacks in Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, deciding not to elevate Jacob Eason off the practice squad. Eason, a former Lake Stevens, UW and Seahawks QB, made the trip, however, and visited with some Seahawks staffers and others on the field before the game.

— Sounders players Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, each part of the U.S. men’s national team for World Cup, raised the 12 flag before the game.