Draft week is finally here! If you’ve been looking forward to an actual event on the sports calendar, counting down the days until the NFL draft, you’ve also no-doubt sifted through dozens of mock drafts. Well, allow us to do some of the leg work for you and offer one last, comprehensive roundup of who the experts are predicting Seattle will take with the No. 27 pick on Thursday — provided they actually make the pick and don’t trade it back.

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

A big, powerful offensive lineman heading to Seattle — stop me if this sounds familiar. … Wilson will fit right in up front as the ‘Hawks continue their commitment to the ground game.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Penn State

Willowy and rangy with some juice. Some believe Gross-Matos won’t make it out of the teens on Day 1.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Penn State

There’s not much of a chance Seattle sits and makes this pick, honestly; GM John Schneider has traded down in the first round eight straight years. I still think he could deal down, particularly if there’s a lesser-light big corner he likes available high in the second round. But I couldn’t find a logical dance partner for the Seahawks. My feeling is Seattle is doling out hope for Jadeveon Clowney in the $15-million-a-year range, or maybe Everson Griffen; they’re the kind of veteran rushers Seattle thinks are necessary in a high-powered NFC West. But Gross-Matos is a good alternative as a backfield disruptor.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Penn State

The Seahawks need pass-rush help, even if Jadeveon Clowney comes back next year. Gross-Matos fits their athletic profile, and still has a lot of room to grow. I’d watch this as a spot for someone to come up and get an offensive tackle, too—Seattle will be listening to offers to move out of the first round.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, Penn State

There is a good chance the Seahawks could trade down. But if they stay here, a lot will depend on whether they re-sign star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who hasn’t received the free agent offers he was expecting. If Clowney goes elsewhere, Gross-Matos would help the pass rush.

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Explosive, gap-shooting defensive tackle with a wrecking-ball mentality. He’s raw, but has all of the necessary traits to develop into a chaos creator.

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Davidson was overshadowed by Derrick Brown, but he can line up inside or out, though he’s much better coming off the edge at this point in his career.

Trevon Diggs, Cornerback, Alabama

…Let’s just fill a need and move on. Cornerback Tre Flowers had a rough 2019 campaign. Diggs, the younger brother of Stefon Diggs, is your typical NFL-ready Alabama cornerback with good eyes and great feet. He’s also 6’1″, the perfect height for a Seahawks cornerback.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Seattle wants to be a run-first team, and it could upgrade at guard, where Ruiz is my top-ranked interior offensive lineman. He started the past two seasons at center for the Wolverines but is athletic enough to play either guard spot. Since it appears Jadeveon Clowney won’t return to Seattle, I thought about defensive end here. Iowa’s AJ Epenesa could be a fit.

Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

Okwara has a fantastic combination of burst, length and power, and the Seahawks might like Mike Renner’s Chris Clemons comp from the PFF draft guide. Okwara has the movement skills to dabble at linebacker in the right scheme, but he’s likely a pure edge rusher for Seattle. He finished with an outstanding 90.4 pass-rush grade last season, though he’s got work to do against the run where he graded at just 64.0.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

An interesting note here: Jones had a 0.0% blown pass block rate this past season. Jones also comes from a zone-heavy system that could translate more easily into Brian Schottenheimer’s offense. The Seahawks need to get some young prospects into the pipeline.