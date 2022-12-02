RENTON — The Seahawks are still learning more about what they have in new safety Johnathan Abram.

Abram, in turn, says he’s eager to learn more about how he might be able to help the Seahawks defense.

“[I’m] gonna do whatever they asked me to do, help in any way possible,” Abram said Friday, a day after the Seahawks announced they had claimed the Raiders’ 2019 first-round draft pick off waivers. “I’m gonna be a guy who cheers my teammates on. I wish the best for pretty much everybody. I just want to continue to be successful and win a lot of games.”

Abram, 26, joins his third team in the past month after the Raiders released him Nov. 8. He played two games for Green Bay before the Packers released him this week.

He joins a Seahawks team that has been hit hard with injuries at safety.

Ryan Neal, the Seahawks’ starting strong safety, is listed as questionable to play against the Rams in Inglewood, California, because of elbow and shoulder injuries, though coach Pete Carroll said Friday it’s “very promising” that Neal will be able to play Sunday.

Fellow safety Josh Jones is one of a dozen or so Seahawks who fell ill with flu-like symptoms this week, and he is listed as questionable.

Abram went through his second practice with the Seahawks on Friday. Carroll does not expect him to play against the Rams.

“We’re just finding out [about him]. He’s just been on the field a couple times,” Carroll said. “He’s an experienced player. He’s really versatile. He’s done a lot of stuff. He’s not just been deep-in-the-hole guy or a guy at the line of scrimmage. He’s done a lot of stuff in their [Raiders] system. They’ve recognized that he’s got that versatility. We’ve seen him blitz and cover and play deep stuff and all of that, which is really conducive to our style of play. So that’s one of the reasons we were attracted [to him].”

If that skill set sounds similar to that of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury), well, it’s not the first time Abram has been likened to Adams.

“Our playing style is the same, and he’s been pretty successful in this system — him and Quandre [Diggs],” Abram said. “I’m just trying to go out and watch those guys. You’ve got guys like Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas — a lot of great guys who have played here. So I’m just watching the film. I kind of fit some of that play style, playing downhill, fast and physical.”

On Carroll’s cause

After practice Friday, Carroll showed off the customized Nike Monarchs he will wear Sunday as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Carroll is supporting Teaching for Black Lives, an education program started in Seattle. Carroll was introduced to the program by Seattle rapper Macklemore a couple years ago.

“We’re really proud to be part of it,” Carroll said.

In all, 31 Seahawks players and about a dozen coaches/staff members are participating in the initiative, supporting various local and national nonprofit organizations.

“It’s an opportunity to tap our guys on the shoulder and remind them that they can give of themselves in some way,” Carroll said this week. “By amplifying somebody else’s voice, giving somebody else a chance or whatever they decide. I like the freedom of it and the creativity of it for the guys to have a chance to express themselves and do what they do. I just think it’s a cool idea.”

On the mend

Of the dozen or so players who missed practice time this week because of illness, Jones was the only one who didn’t return to the field Friday.

Carroll described the illness as a 48-hour flu bug that has spread through the team and coaching staff. Those who were symptomatic were sent home, and Carroll hopes everyone will be available Sunday.

Other than Jones and Neal, the only other player with a formal designation for Sunday is running back Travis Homer, who is questionable because of a knee injury.

The Rams on Friday ruled out star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (concussion).