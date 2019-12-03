Don’t worry, David Moore and Co. It is love. It’s definitely love.

In their latest boy-band tribute, Seahawks receivers celebrated Moore’s 60-yard touchdown catch Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings with some choreography from New Edition’s music video for “If It Isn’t Love.”

The receivers have built somewhat of a reputation for the endzone dances. Earlier this season, they earned a stamp of approval from *NSYNC for busting out “Bye Bye Bye.” And last year, Hawks wideouts did so many fun celebrations that Seattle Times sports columnist Matt Calkins released a ranking of them.

The receiving corps didn’t have a huge night besides a few clutch plays, including Moore’s touchdown. But they busted a move anyway.

The game is LIT… But of course I am now obsessed with synching up Seahawks WRs to New Edition dance moves perfectly and I think I got it now… https://t.co/My62gt6jRn pic.twitter.com/qNEOZgOXfc — Robert Littal (@BSO) December 3, 2019

In terms of non-football-related football chatter on social media Monday night, the dance may have been eclipsed by another phenomenon: A doctored image of Baby Yoda from Disney Plus’ Star Wars show “The Mandalorian” combined with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Baby Yoda had already captured the hearts of the internet, but Hawks fans took the commitment to another level, with many people changing their Twitter profile photos to the mashup. Before long, Wilson’s account and the Seahawks’ account had done so as well.

This Is The Way… pic.twitter.com/JWnyzQHoMg — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 3, 2019

The two social-media sensations might have stolen the show Monday night if the game itself hadn’t been so riveting. But it was: One bizarre batted pass notwithstanding, Wilson once again showed his knack for playing like a champion in prime time — and continued to build a solid case for NFL MVP. The defense got three turnovers. And Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny helped the Hawks eat up a season-high 218 yards on the ground.

As they say in the New Edition music video: “How you look in rehearsal is how you come across onstage.” If that’s the case, the Seahawks must be spectacular at rehearsing.

If you haven’t seen the “If It Isn’t Love” music video, it’s worth watching here in all its late-’80s glory: