Two Seahawks players posted videos to Twitter of an exchange with a woman outside the team's training complex who berated them for not standing for the anthem.

That the protests by some NFL players in 2017 during the national anthem — including by a handful of Seahawks — remains a sensitive topic is evident in videos posted to Twitter Sunday and Monday by Seattle cornerbacks Neiko Thorpe and Michael Tyson.

The two players — neither of whom kneeled or sat for the anthem at any time in 2017 — each posted short snippets of video of a woman who was parked outside the team’s training facility in Renton berating them for protesting.

The videos include vulgar language.

The woman can be heard telling the players that “that you cannot stand up and be a man. On your little (expletive) knees and not represent the country’s flag that made you what you are.”

When one of the players, apparently Tyson, asks the woman for her name she declines, but asks Tyson his name and he says “Big Mike.”

The woman responds saying: “Oh, (expletive) off. I don’t care who you are. All I care about is that my tax dollars pay for you to play, and go (expletive) play and get off your (expletive) knees.”

Michael Bennett, who was traded last week to the Eagles, sat for the anthem for all but two games in 2017 and was usually joined by most of the rest of the team’s defensive line with center Justin Britt standing to Bennett’s side with his hand on his shoulder. Left tackle Duane Brown, who was acquired at mid-season, also usually joined Bennett and the rest of the defensive linemen by kneeling during the anthem.

But no other players at or kneeled during the 2017 season. Jeremy Lane, who was released last week, sat once during the anthem in 2016.

Thorpe concluded his second year with the Seahawks in 2017 while Tyson was a rookie last season after being taken in the sixth round out of Cincinnati.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on several occasions last year he respected the right of the players to demonstrate and NFL rules do not require players to stand for the anthem.