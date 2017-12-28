The Seahawks may need to rely on what has been a lagging passing attack to beat Arizona Sunday.

It’s almost a certainty that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will depart Sunday with one NFL record that is both a testament to his unique abilities and a statement about the Seattle offense.

Barring injury or what would seem an unexpected breakout by the Seattle running game, Wilson will likely account for a higher percentage of the Seahawks’ offense this season than any player in NFL history.

With 4,312 total yards (3,762 passing, 550 rushing) Wilson has accounted for 86.41 percent of Seattle’s total of 4,990 yards. The NFL record is held by one-time Seahawk Jon Kitna who with Detroit in 2006 accounted for 81.8 of the Lions’ total yards.

Wilson has always been a big part of Seattle’s offense but has been called on to do even more this year due to a stagnant Seahawks’ running game — Wilson will undoubtedly lead Seattle in rushing as he has 342 more yards than the second-biggest gainer, which remains rookie Chris Carson, who had 208 in four games. Current starting tailback Mike Davis has 192.

Running the ball figures to be as tough as ever for Seattle in a make-or-break game against Arizona Sunday as the Cardinals come in with the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL at 88.9 yards per game and have allowed a combined 139 to their last three opponents — Tennessee, Washington and the Giants.

“They’ve been really tough,’’ said Seattle coach Pete Carroll. “You can’t run the ball at them. Their activity and their aggressive style is just like it’s been. We’ve seen this defense be good for years and they’re really playing right back up to the kinds of numbers that they had shown in years past.’’

That means that if Seattle is to move the ball much against the Cardinals it will likely have to happen through the air.

A few weeks ago, when Wilson was on pace to basically blow away almost all of his passing career highs, that might not have seemed like a big deal.

But suddenly, the Seattle passing game has been run into the ground.

Wilson threw for just a net of 93 yards last week against Dallas — the lowest of his career — a week after he managed 142 against the Rams, the eighth-lowest of his career, and what had been at that time his lowest total in more than three years.

That’s a stark contrast from midseason when Wilson had a stretch of six games in which he threw for 295 or more in five of them, including a career-high and Seattle franchise record 452 against Houston.

What’s happened?

Some observers cite that opponents are playing more zone against the Seahawks while Seattle’s receivers are best in man coverage situations, and as such, Seattle’s scheme is more heavily-weighted toward such plays (Paul Richardson, for one, feasted on winning a lot of one-on-one balls for much of the season but has just nine catches the last four games and only one for longer than 11 — a 61-yarder in the late going at Jacksonville).

Also a factor is the evolving offensive line and pass protection, which has evened out with the addition of Duane Brown at left tackle but remains inconsistent.

Maybe predictably, Seattle coaches and players, tend to talk in broad terms about the lagging passing game of the past few weeks.

“Complete more balls,’’ said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “Protect it better. Run better routes. Throw it better. Get us into better plays. It’s a team effort. Offense is a full team effort. It’s 11 guys working together as one and so it’s just continuing to work on overall execution of everything across the board.”

Also unmistakable, though, is that Wilson hasn’t played at quite the level the past few weeks as at midseason. He’s not only missed on a few throws but also has at times failed to throw to open receivers and also on a couple occasions held on to the ball too long resulting in sacks. Most notable last week was a 22-yard loss on a sack when Wilson tried to get away from Dallas’ Demarcus Lawrence.

Wilson has had success with such tactics often, and Carroll says there is always going to be some give and take in living with a few such plays that backfire due to the big plays that Wilson often makes in such situations.

But with Wilson now in his sixth year, the Seahawks also are more demanding than ever when it comes to his decision-making.

“He has to figure out when not to,’’ Carroll said. “It was really unfortunate last week, it was a third and five, we were there and there’s an opportunity to make a first down and I know he was thinking he might be able to escape to run for it and before you know it, he’s going in the wrong direction and he got in trouble. Those are huge plays and he’s more likely to make the positive ones than he is to have those plays happen, but it has happened a couple times and they’ve been big, big problems for the field position and all that for us. So we talked to him about it but encourage the heck out of him to create and create for the positive and he’s been remarkable at it over the year so every once in a while you got to give it up a little bit to get some time, I think.”

One of the examples of Wilson creating something out of nothing came in the first game against Arizona when he evaded a potential sack to spin away and throw it to Doug Baldwin for what turned into a 54-yard gain.

“You just want to have more good ones than bad ones,’’ Wilson said.

The same holds true when it comes to games.

And Wilson said he’s confident that if the passing game has to come through this week that it will

“I think we can be a little bit better and I think I can be a little bit sharper,’’ he said. “Other than that, we’ve been very successful throwing the ball all year. I don’t think it’s anything that we’re doing or anything like that, I think we just have to be a little bit sharper. ‘’