The Seahawks are a week into their search for a backup quarterback, and two more just went off the board Wednesday. So who's left, and who will Seattle sign?

Two more NFL backup quarterbacks signed contracts Tuesday — Robert Griffin III with Baltimore and Matt Cassel with the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have now been without a backup for a week, following the release of Trevone Boykin following allegations (which later turned into an arrest) of domestic violence.

The signings of Griffin and Cassel follow the news a few days ago that the Chargers had signed Geno Smith, who took a visit to Seattle last Thursday but now is obviously out of the picture.

So who might the Seahawks sign?

Here’s a look at who is left with our odds of them actually becoming a Seahawk.

Drafted/undrafted rookie: OK, so that’s not really a name. But with just one QB on the roster — some guy named Russell Wilson — the Seahawks seem likely to add at least two more before training camp, if not probably before OTAs in May. That would likely be a veteran for the minimum, or close to it, and then a rookie, either via the draft or signing an undrafted rookie free agent shortly after. Seattle hasn’t drafted a QB since Wilson in 2012 and hasn’t seen an undrafted rookie other than Boykin make the roster during that same time. It might not be a complete surprise if Seattle were to both draft a QB — especially if they acquire more than the eight picks they have — and sign one afterward given their needs. Odds: 1-5.

Colin Kaepernick: Every QB that signs only raises more questions about why Kaepernick remains sidelined. Times columnist Larry Stone last week laid out the case for Seattle signing Kaepernick. But with Seattle likely wanting to spend little on a veteran and having passed on Kaepernick last year, signs seem to point to Seattle looking elsewhere this time. I detailed some of my thoughts last week on why they might not consider Kaepernick now. At the top may be that it’s hard to see what has changed in Pete Carroll’s claim that Kaepernick is a starting QB and deserves to have a chance to start somewhere, which isn’t going to happen in Seattle, where the Seahawks are going to want a veteran who will understand his role is to be a backup. Carroll’s statement seemed to indicate some questioning of if Kaepernick would be happy with that role. Odds: 100-1.

Kellen Clemens: Smith’s signing with the Chargers last week appeared to all but rule out they will re-sign Clemens, who has been their backup since 2014, having thrown just 18 passes in that time behind the durable Philip Rivers. That could make Clemens the leader in the clubhouse for the Seahawks given his ties to new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer — Clemens played under Schottenheimer with the Jets from 2006-10, starting eight games in 2007, and then also with the Rams in 2012-13, starting nine games in 2013. Clemens, who played at Oregon, will be 35 in June, so he’d hardly be a long-term option. But as a one-year stopgap player who knows the system and could maybe even help Wilson learn it, he’d make a lot of sense. Clemens, though, also reportedly visited Jacksonville last week. Odds: 2.5-1.

Austin Davis: Davis was Seattle’s backup last season on a one-year contract and conventional wisdom had held that he could well be back to contend for that role again this year, especially since he also has ties to Schottenheimer, having started eight games for the Rams when Schottenheimer was the OC there in 2014 (he and Clemens were also teammates with the Rams under Schottenheimer for a time). But Davis intriguingly also visited Jacksonville last week and at age 29 could also be exploring options where he might think he’d have a better chance to play. Odds: 3-1.

Mark Sanchez: Count Sanchez as another who has experience with Schottenheimer — he was the Jets’ starting QB from 2009-11 when Schottenheimer was the OC there, starting 47 of 48 regular season games and six more in the playoffs when the Jets advanced to the AFC title game each season. He also, in case you forgot, played for Carroll at USC with the two having said their infamously chilly parting has long since been patched up. Or has it? Actually, it’s worth remembering the Seahawks reportedly also considered Sanchez briefly in 2016 when Boykin beat out Jake Heaps for the job, but for a little while it was thought Seattle might want to bring in another veteran and Sanchez became available after being released by Denver. Sanchez has thrown just 18 passes in the last two seasons and appears to be entering the mentor stage of his career at age 31. Odds: 10-1.

Jay Cutler/Matt Moore/Scott Tolzien/Derek Anderson/Joe Webb/T.J. Yates/Alex Torgersen: According to Spotrac.com, that’s the list of every other available unrestricted free agent quarterback. I guess you never rule anything out. … Odds for the field: 1,000-1.