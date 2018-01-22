The Seahawks' coaching staff overhaul continued Monday as the team announced it had mutually parted ways with senior defensive assistant Travis Jones.

The Seahawks announced another change to their coaching staff on Monday, stating that they have “mutually parted ways” with senior defensive assistant Travis Jones. The news came on the same day it was reported that former defensive coordinator Kris Richard will become the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones, 45, was the Seahawks’ defensive line coach from 2013-16 before being moved to a senior defensive assistant role in 2017.

Also Monday, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported that Dave Canales, the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, is “expected” to take over as quarterbacks coach, though nothing is yet official. One report over the weekend said the Seahawks had “strong interest” in possibly bringing back former Seattle QB Jim Zorn as quarterbacks coach, and it is thought that has been under consideration, but Marvez’s report indicates the Seahawks may look in another direction.

Carl Smith has been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2011 and sources continue to maintain that he is not being fired but will likely be moved to another position in the organization as the team continues to shuffle its coaching staff. If Canales moves to QB coach then the Seahawks will need to bring in a new receivers coach, as well.

No matter who is the QB coach it is thought that new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer — who was the QB coach in Washington in 2001, San Diego from 2002-05 and with the Colts the last two years — will have a heavy influence on working with Russell Wilson and the team’s other quarterbacks.

Jones becomes the fifth member of the team’s 2017 assistant coaching staff who will not return in 2018.

The team earlier fired Richard, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, offensive line coach Tom Cable and linebackers coach Michael Barrow in the wake of a 9-7 season in which Seattle missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Richard becomes the second fired Seahawks coach to find a new job as Cable was earlier hired by the Raiders as their offensive line coach. Gee Scott of ESPN 710 Seattle initially reported Richard’s hiring by Dallas and it was later confirmed by other outlets.

The hiring of Richard by Dallas may raise some angst among Seahawks fans about the future of free safety Earl Thomas, who can be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season and memorably let it be known last month that if he is ever “kicked to the curb” by Seattle he wants the Cowboys to pick him up. Richard was with Thomas for all eight seasons of each of their Seattle careers to date, each arriving in 2010.

Richard replaces Matt Eberflus, who is expected to become the new defensive coordinator for the Colts. Seattle will host Dallas during the 2018 regular season.

There have also been reports that Arizona is considering Bevell as the offensive coordinator for new head coach Steven Wilks.

The Seahawks have hired Schottenheimer to replace Bevell, Ken Norton Jr., to take over for Richard and Mike Solari to replace Cable. Barrow’s spot remains unfilled and it’s unclear if the Seahawks will replace Jones.

Jones, who has been an assistant in the NFL since 2005, was replaced as defensive-line coach last year by Clint Hurtt.

The departure of Jones means just 11 coaches remain from the staff when Seattle won the Super Bowl following the 2013 season —- Canales, head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle, assistant receivers coach Nate Carroll, assistant strength and conditioning coach Mondray Gee, assistant linebackers coach John Glenn, tight end coach Pat McPherson, assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, secondary coach Nick Sorensen, assistant strength and conditioning coach Jamie Yancher and Smith.

Seattle had 25 assistant coaches last season.